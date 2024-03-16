'Carry That Attitude On The Field': Gautam Gambhir Delivers Stern Speech To KKR Players Ahead Of IPL 2024; Video

Gautam Gambhir. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Kolkata Knight Riders' newly-appointed mentor Gautam Gambhir delivered a resounding speech to the players as they began their preparations for IPL 2024. Gambhir stressed to the players that they are part of an extremely successful franchise and want them to be giving absolutely everything on the field.

The former Knight Riders' skipper relinquished his political post with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to solely focus on the IPL. With the Knight Riders producing some inconsistent results last year and failing to reach the playoffs, Gambhir's appointment has been hailed as a good one.

Guru Gautam Gambhir’s first speech 🏟️🧏‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/muE7xXixml — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 16, 2024

In a video uploaded by KKR's official handle on X, the former left-handed batter urged the players to carry the attitude on the field of representing one of the most successful franchises.

"We start the season from today. Whether it is physically, mentally, skill wise, give everything possible. It is a very very proud franchise and a successful franchise. You guys are representing a very successful franchise. Make sure you train that way, you play that way, and you carry that attitude on the field. That is going to be very very important."

The 42-year-old also reminded that every player belongs to the same stature as their common goal is to clinch the trophy.

"One thing I absolutely believe in, is giving all the freedom to the players. That is something very very important. So, people who have played with me, know one thing about me, that everyone in this group, will be treated equally. There is no senior-junior, there is no domestic-international, because we have got one mission and that is to win the IPL."

Gautam Gambhir promises honesty with the players:

Gambhir stressed the need to enjoy the game and believes they can achieve a lot if they stick together.

"If we walk the same path and if we fight, I am sure we are going to achieve a lot of success. So, good luck guys, have the freedom, enjoy yourselves. You can ask questions whether closed doors, or in front of everyone, and I can assure you, from a support staff point of view, that we are going to be absolutely honest to everyone of you."

Starting the season right way 🙏🌸 pic.twitter.com/BNZIvLEugm — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 15, 2024

The Knight Riders will open their campaign against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The two-time champions enjoy a formidable record over the Orange Army.