 Viral Video: Hardik Pandya Seen Hugging Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Sajdeh At Holi Party Amid MI Captaincy Row
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsViral Video: Hardik Pandya Seen Hugging Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Sajdeh At Holi Party Amid MI Captaincy Row

Viral Video: Hardik Pandya Seen Hugging Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Sajdeh At Holi Party Amid MI Captaincy Row

MI skipper Hardik Pandya spotted embracing Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh amid holi celebrations.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Hardik Pandya hugs Ritika Sajdeh. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With tensions simmering more over Hardik Pandya's captaincy after Mumbai Indians' (MI) defeat in their opening IPL 2024 match against the Gujarat Titans, the MI captain was seen embracing Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh during holi celebrations on Monday. A video went viral on Instagram about the same on Monday.

Hardik Pandya has faced backlash fans ever since he parted ways from leading the Gujarat Titans for a couple of years to shift his base to the Mumbai Indians. With the 30-year-old replacing Rohit in the role despite the latter leading the franchise to 5 IPL titles, fans have further expressed resentment towards the all-rounder.

Fans on social media were also furious as Hardik allegedly disrespected Rohit Sharma by commanding where to stand on the field during Sunday's match against the Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Saans Toh Lene De': Virat Kohli's Banter With Harpreet Brar Amid RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash Goes...

'Saans Toh Lene De': Virat Kohli's Banter With Harpreet Brar Amid RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash Goes...

Viral Video: Hardik Pandya Seen Hugging Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Sajdeh At Holi Party Amid MI...

Viral Video: Hardik Pandya Seen Hugging Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Sajdeh At Holi Party Amid MI...

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Interesting Moments From The Match As Virat Kohli Stars In Bengaluru's Win

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Interesting Moments From The Match As Virat Kohli Stars In Bengaluru's Win

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Adorable Moment As Virat Kohli Engages In Video Call With His Family After...

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Adorable Moment As Virat Kohli Engages In Video Call With His Family After...

Viral Video: Dog Kicked And Chased Amid IPL 2024 Match At Narendra Modi Stadium; Netizens Slam...

Viral Video: Dog Kicked And Chased Amid IPL 2024 Match At Narendra Modi Stadium; Netizens Slam...