Viral Video: Hardik Pandya Seen Hugging Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Sajdeh At Holi Party Amid MI Captaincy Row

Hardik Pandya hugs Ritika Sajdeh. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With tensions simmering more over Hardik Pandya's captaincy after Mumbai Indians' (MI) defeat in their opening IPL 2024 match against the Gujarat Titans, the MI captain was seen embracing Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh during holi celebrations on Monday. A video went viral on Instagram about the same on Monday.

Hardik Pandya has faced backlash fans ever since he parted ways from leading the Gujarat Titans for a couple of years to shift his base to the Mumbai Indians. With the 30-year-old replacing Rohit in the role despite the latter leading the franchise to 5 IPL titles, fans have further expressed resentment towards the all-rounder.

Fans on social media were also furious as Hardik allegedly disrespected Rohit Sharma by commanding where to stand on the field during Sunday's match against the Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.