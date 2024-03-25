'Maybe Didn't Want To Face Rashid Khan': Irfan Pathan Questions Hardik Pandya's Decision To Bat At 7 In IPL 2024 Clash vs GT

Hardik Pandya was distraught. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Hardik Pandya did not wanted to bat against the gun leg-spinner Rashid Khan as he dissected Mumbai Indians' captain's decision to bat at No.7 against the Gujarat Titans. The 39-year-old also felt that an overseas batter shouldn't have come out to bat against Rashid.

Chasing a modest, yet tricky 169, Hardik came out to bat when the Titans needed 27 off 12 deliveries. The 30-year-old did play a cameo of 11 from 4 balls before perishing at a crucial stage, leading the five-time champions to lose by 6 runs eventually.

A game of ᴇʙʙꜱ & ꜰʟᴏᴡꜱ 🫡@gujarat_titans display quality death bowling to secure a remarkable 6️⃣ run win over #MI 👏@ShubmanGill's captaincy starts off with with a W



Scorecard ▶️https://t.co/oPSjdbb1YT #TATAIPL | #GTvMI pic.twitter.com/jTBxANlAtk — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 24, 2024

Speaking in a video on Instagram, Pathan observed the situation and shared his thoughts, stating:

"When they were chasing, they sent Tim David higher up the order. He sent Tim David when Rashid Khan had an over left. I felt Hardik Pandya maybe didn't want to face Rashid Khan after having not played cricket for a long time. This could be the case. I won't agree with the fact that there was an experienced Indian batter sitting in the dressing room and sending an overseas player under pressure against Rashid. They missed a trick there."