'Maybe Didn't Want To Face Rashid Khan': Irfan Pathan Questions Hardik Pandya's Decision To Bat At 7 In IPL 2024 Clash vs GT

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes Hardik Pandya did not wanted to bat against the gun leg-spinner Rashid Khan as he dissected Mumbai Indians' captain's decision to bat at No.7 against the Gujarat Titans. The 39-year-old also felt that an overseas batter shouldn't have come out to bat against Rashid.
Chasing a modest, yet tricky 169, Hardik came out to bat when the Titans needed 27 off 12 deliveries. The 30-year-old did play a cameo of 11 from 4 balls before perishing at a crucial stage, leading the five-time champions to lose by 6 runs eventually.
Speaking in a video on Instagram, Pathan observed the situation and shared his thoughts, stating:
"When they were chasing, they sent Tim David higher up the order. He sent Tim David when Rashid Khan had an over left. I felt Hardik Pandya maybe didn't want to face Rashid Khan after having not played cricket for a long time. This could be the case. I won't agree with the fact that there was an experienced Indian batter sitting in the dressing room and sending an overseas player under pressure against Rashid. They missed a trick there."