Viral Video: LSG Coaches Justin Langer, Lance Klusener And Jonty Rhodes Groove To 'Haayo Rabba' Song

Justin Langer, Lance Klusener And Jonty Rhodes. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) support staff Jonty Rhodes, Justin Langer, and Lance Klusener were seen grooving to the song 'Haayo Rabba' during an event in Lucknow as the franchise's social media handles shared the clip ahead of IPL 2024. A couple of boys were teaching them dance moves and the LSG coaches followed their lead on the stage.

Langer replaced Andy Flower as the head coach of the Super Giants, while Rhodes has been appointed as their fielding coach. Former Proteas all-rounder Lance Klusener joined the franchise much later as an assistant coach, having had extensive experience in the role.