Shamar Joseph has joined LSG camp. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) welcomed gun fast bowler Shamar Joseph into their camp ahead of the 2024 edition in style. With both India and West Indies becoming the two teams to defeat Australia in Test cricket at the Gabba, Brisbane in recent times, they took a dig at the Baggy Greens with a Wifi password.

The video shared by LSG's official social media handles shows Joseph telling a fan the Wi-fi password, which says, "Toota hai Gabba ka Ghamand", referring to India beating Australia for the first time in red-ball cricket at the venue since 1988 when keeper-batter Rishabh Pant played an incredible knock to help their side chase down 328 on day 5.

One day in India, and Shamar... 😂 pic.twitter.com/UwalRssOsn — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 15, 2024

Interestingly, Shamar Joseph became a household name through his astonishing spell against Australia earlier this year, taking 7 wickets in an innings to bowl West Indies to a landmark victory.

Shamar Joseph was roped in as Mark Wood's replacement:

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old landed an IPL deal after Mark Wood withdrew from the edition as the England Cricket Board (ECB) decided to manage his workload. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have also undergone changes to their support staff, with Justin Langer replacing Andy Flower as the head coach.

Lance Klusener and Adam Voges have joined their staff as the assistant coach and consultant, respectively. The Super Giants will open their campaign against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on March 24th.