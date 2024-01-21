Viral Video: KS Bharat Dedicates Hundred vs England Lions To Lord Ram Ahead Of Ayodhya Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

Wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat strengthened his case for inclusion in the Indian playing XI for the upcoming first Test against England by showcasing an impressive performance in the first unofficial Test between India A and England Lions on Sunday.

During the fourth day of the match, Bharat played a pivotal role in securing a draw for India A (227 & 426/5) against England Lions (553/8d & 163/6d) by scoring an unbeaten century, tallying 116* runs.

Bharat likely to be India's wicketkeeper vs England

This century by Bharat proves significant as India is looking to relieve KL Rahul from wicketkeeping duties. The century comes as a relief for head coach Rahul Dravid, a strong supporter of Bharat's inclusion in Test matches despite his previous batting challenges.

The 30-year-old displayed solid performance on both sides of the wicket, with nine of his 15 boundaries coming off the spinners and mostly directed towards the on-side.

Bharat does a 'bow & arrow' celebration

Celebrating his 10th first-class hundred, Bharat dedicated the milestone to Lord Ram ahead of the Ayodhya Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony scheduled for January 22.

Bharat found a reliable partner in nightwatchman Manav Suthar (89 not out), who demonstrated resilience, leading to a situation where even England Lions acknowledged the missed opportunity for a victory on an Indian track by tea time.

India vs England Test series brief preview

India secured a 3-1 series win when the two teams last met in the country in 2021, after England had won the opening game. England are yet to lose a Test series under the Stokes-McCullum leadership group and will arrive in India to win the series since their remarkable 2-1 triumph in 2012.

The upcoming tour will begin from Hyderabad on January 25, followed by other matches at Visakhapatnam (February 2-6), Rajkot (February 15-19), Ranchi (February 23-27) and Dharamshala (March 7-11).