IND vs ENG: Sunil Gavaskar Says India Has 'Viratball' To Counter England's 'Bazball' Approach In Test Series

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has backed Virat Kohli's aggression as a counter measure against England's 'Bazball' approach in the upcoming five-Test series.

England's attacking style in Test cricket has been induced into them by head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes which has worked more often than not for them.

But playing aggressive and positive cricket on pitches which have pace and bounce as compared to the surfaces in the sub-continent where there is turn on offer from Day 1 is a completely different challenge.

That is where Kohli can be the difference between the two teams in all the Tests.

"We have ViratBall to counter Bazball - he has been in good form, the way he is batting & his movement is looking good," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Zaheer Khan also not sure about Bazball

Even Zaheer Khan is sceptical whether England will be able to execute Bazball in Indian conditions or not.

“You don’t often see a five-Test series taking place these days. Bazball will remain in focus, and we’ll see whether England’s approach will remain the same.

"The kind of pitches that we’ll be playing on will also be another point of discussion for sure. But both teams will be eager to prove their supremacy,” said Zaheer to JioCinema.

India undefeated at home since 2012

The upcoming India-England Test series will begin from Hyderabad on January 25, followed by other matches at Visakhapatnam (February 2-6), Rajkot (February 15-19), Ranchi (February 23-27) and Dharamshala (March 7-11).

England had last won a Test series in India during their 2012 tour. India have emerged victorious in 16 consecutive Test series at home ever since they lost 2-1 to England 12 years ago.