Viral Video: Jasprit Bumrah's Impressive Cover Drive Receives Applause From India Dressing Room On Day 2 Of IND vs ENG 5th Test

Jasprit Bumrah's cover drive | Credits: Twitter

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah played a classic cover drive through the gaps on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Test of the series against England at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Friday, March 8.

Bumrah walked out to bat when India were 428/8 and joined Kuldeep Yadav in the lower order to carry on the hosts' batting in the first innings. Bumrah and Kuldeep steadied India's ship and ensured no further fall of wickets towards the close of play.

However, Jasprit Bumrah's stunning cover drive caught the attention of the spectators as well as Team India staff. On the first ball of the 118th over, Mark Wood delivered the ball at full-length outside off stump and Bumrah played a cover drive shot to race the ball towards the boundary line.

Jasprit Bumrah's magnificent cover drive left Team India dressing room as coaches and staff applauded the pacer for his classic shot.

Jasprit Bumrah has always been handy with the bat in the lower-order and ca play few good knocks. His batting ability was evident when he smashed 29 runs off former England pacer Stuart Broad in an over, breaking the world record for the most runs scored in a single over in Test Cricket.

Bumrah improved his batting over the last few years, which has been an additional benefit for Team India. In 36 Tests, Bumrah has scored 270 runs at an average of 7.50 in five innings.