Viral Video: Ishan Kishan Imitates Lasith Malinga's Bowling Action; Mumbai Indians' Bowling Coach Amused

Mumbai Indians' keeper-batter Ishan Kishan pulled off a hilarious mimicry of the franchise's fast-bowling coach Lasith Malinga in a video published by their official social media handle. The youngster put on a wig and replicated Malinga's famous action, with the former Sri Lankan great watching him in amusement.

Malinga, who made his first international appearance in 2004, was best known for his toe-crushing yorkers with his slinging arm action. The 40-year-old served as the spearhead of Sri Lanka and Mumbai Indians for a long time before shifting his focus on coaching teams.

Malinga's doppelganger, Hardik's chat with Polly & much more..



The full version of #MIDaily is now out on our website & MI App.

Apart from Ishan Kishan imitating Malinga, the video also displayed the latter meeting the junior cricketers. There were also a few snippets of the practice session, involving Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, and Shreyas Gopal.