 Viral Video: Ishan Kishan Imitates Lasith Malinga's Bowling Action; Mumbai Indians' Bowling Coach Amused
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsViral Video: Ishan Kishan Imitates Lasith Malinga's Bowling Action; Mumbai Indians' Bowling Coach Amused

Viral Video: Ishan Kishan Imitates Lasith Malinga's Bowling Action; Mumbai Indians' Bowling Coach Amused

Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Lasith Malinga as Ishan Kishan imitates his bowling action ahead of IPL 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
article-image
Ishan Kishan and Lasith Malinga. | (Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai Indians' keeper-batter Ishan Kishan pulled off a hilarious mimicry of the franchise's fast-bowling coach Lasith Malinga in a video published by their official social media handle. The youngster put on a wig and replicated Malinga's famous action, with the former Sri Lankan great watching him in amusement.

Malinga, who made his first international appearance in 2004, was best known for his toe-crushing yorkers with his slinging arm action. The 40-year-old served as the spearhead of Sri Lanka and Mumbai Indians for a long time before shifting his focus on coaching teams.

Apart from Ishan Kishan imitating Malinga, the video also displayed the latter meeting the junior cricketers. There were also a few snippets of the practice session, involving Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, and Shreyas Gopal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Ishan Kishan Imitates Lasith Malinga's Bowling Action; Mumbai Indians' Bowling Coach...

Viral Video: Ishan Kishan Imitates Lasith Malinga's Bowling Action; Mumbai Indians' Bowling Coach...

IPL 2024: Lungi Ngidi Ruled Out Due To Injury; Delhi Capitals Bring In Jake Fraser-McGurk

IPL 2024: Lungi Ngidi Ruled Out Due To Injury; Delhi Capitals Bring In Jake Fraser-McGurk

All England Championships: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy And Chirag Shetty Crash Out After Losing To...

All England Championships: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy And Chirag Shetty Crash Out After Losing To...

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Rope In Adam Voges As Consultant

IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Rope In Adam Voges As Consultant

All England Championships 2024: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarterfinals With Win Over Denmark's Anders...

All England Championships 2024: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarterfinals With Win Over Denmark's Anders...