Video: Rishabh Pant’s Fan Feeds 100 Underprivileged Kids Ahead Of DC Captain’s IPL 2024 Return

Rishabh Pant's fan distributes food packets to the needy. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant set to mark his return to professional cricket in IPL 2024, a fan displayed a heartwarming gesture. In a video that has gone massively viral on social media, the fan could be seen distributing food to underprivileged children and promised to help 5 needy people for every six Pant hits in the IPL.

The Delhi-born cricketer will mark his long-standing return to professional cricket in IPL 2024, leading the Delhi Capitals. The BCCI had finally declared Pant fit, having undergone intense rehab following a life-threatening accident in late December 2022 while driving from Delhi to Dehradun.

In the caption on X, the fan stated that he thanks the almighty to saving Pant and making his return to professional cricket possible.

"Welcome back @RishabhPant17. Not all promises are meant to be broken , the day I heard about that incident. I prayed to the God just keep him healthy and fit and whenever he will be back , I will be celebrating it like anything . Here I am , distributed 100 food packets to the needful people This is not the end , for every six he will hit in this IPL , I will feed 5 people. Never ever in my lifetime I thought I will so much emotionally attached to someone. Thankful and forever grateful to GOD."