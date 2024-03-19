Viral Video: Imad Wasim Caught Smoking During MS vs IU PSL 9 Final

Imad Wasim. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Islamabad United star all-rounder Imad Wasim was caught smoking when sitting with his team members during PSL 9 final against Multan Sultans after taking a fifer. A video of the same has gone viral on social media as the moment came to light when Multan Sultan's innings was at the closing stages.

Wasim bowled magnificently on the night, stalling Multan Sultans' batting unit as he finished with figures of 4-0-23-5 in Karachi. The left-arm spinner got rid of Yasir Khan, David Willey, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, and Chris Jordan as Multan Sultans got to a competitive 159 in their stipulated 20 overs.

United captain Shadab Khan also took three wickets for good measure.

Hunain Shah's last-ball boundary ensures Islamabad United's 3rd PSL title:

With a tricky 160 to chase down, Islamabad United made a decent start, but kept losing wickets in fairly frequent intervals. Martin Guptill held their innings together with a 32-ball 50, but the task became the trickiest when Faheem Ashraf departed cheaply to leave their side needing 31 more in 17 deliveries.

Naseem Shah and Imad Wasim brought their side 1 run closer to the target before Mohammad Ali dismissed the former with one ball to go. However, Hunain Shah walked in with some nerves of steel as he steered a last-ball boundary to send their camp in absolute delirium.

Imad Wasim got the Player of the Match award, while Shadab Khan earned the Player of the Tournament award for his 305 runs and 14 scalps.