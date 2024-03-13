 PSL 2024: Jason Roy And Iftikhar Ahmed Engage In Heated Altercation During Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans' Match; Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPSL 2024: Jason Roy And Iftikhar Ahmed Engage In Heated Altercation During Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans' Match; Viral Video

PSL 2024: Jason Roy And Iftikhar Ahmed Engage In Heated Altercation During Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans' Match; Viral Video

Quetta Gladiators were bundled out for 106 while chasing the target of 185 set by Multan Sultans in the last league stage match of PSL 2024.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
Jason Roy and Iftikhar Ahmed engage in heated exchange | Credits: Twitter

Quetta Gladiators' batter Jason Roy and Multan Sultans' all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed were engaged in a heated verbal altercation during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 match at National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday, March 12.

The incident took place in the 3rd over of the Quetta Gladiators' run-chase when Jason Roy was trapped with LBW by Multan Sultans' pacer David Willey. In a viral video, Roy can be seen walking towards his batting partner Saud Shakeel to discuss whether to take DRS after he was given out by the umpire.

However, Iftikhar Ahmed said something to English batter while joining the team's wicket celebration. Jason Roy got into altercation with Ahmed and two were separated from Multan Sultans' players. But, Roy couldn't take the DRS for his LBW as it got timed out due to argument with Iftikhar Ahmed. Eventually, Jason Roy had to back to pavilion after just three runs.

Quetta Gladiators were chasing the target of 185 set by Multan Sultans. However, Gladiators were bundled out for 106 in 15.5 overs. Omair Yousuf (37) was the only player for Quetta Gladiators to score more than 20 runs as the second-best score was 16 off 14 balls by Khawaja Nafay.

Mohammad Rizwan, Johnson Charles, David Willey and Usama Mir were instrumental in Multan Sultans' victory over Gladiators. Rizwan (69*) and Charles (53) half-centuries ensured Sultans post a defendable target on the board while Willey and Usama picked three wickets each to help the team win by a margin of 79 runs.

Read Also
PSL 9: Shadab Khan And Shan Masood Involved In Heated Exchange Over DRS Usage; Viral Video
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'You Get Injured 2 Months Before IPL': Ex-Indian Cricketer Praveen Kumar Slams MI Captain Hardik...

'You Get Injured 2 Months Before IPL': Ex-Indian Cricketer Praveen Kumar Slams MI Captain Hardik...

WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry's All-Round Heroics Takes RCB To 7-Wicket Win vs MI And Qualify For Playoffs

WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry's All-Round Heroics Takes RCB To 7-Wicket Win vs MI And Qualify For Playoffs

Ranji Trophy Final, MUM vs VID: Musheer Khan's Splendid Hundred Helps Mumbai Get Closer To Ranji...

Ranji Trophy Final, MUM vs VID: Musheer Khan's Splendid Hundred Helps Mumbai Get Closer To Ranji...

'Saw An Outstanding Leader That Day': Ashwin Reveals How Rohit Sharma Tried Chartering Private Plane...

'Saw An Outstanding Leader That Day': Ashwin Reveals How Rohit Sharma Tried Chartering Private Plane...

Ranji Trophy Final, MUM vs VID: Musheer Khan Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Mumbai Record As Vidarbha Get...

Ranji Trophy Final, MUM vs VID: Musheer Khan Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Mumbai Record As Vidarbha Get...