PSL 2024: Jason Roy And Iftikhar Ahmed Engage In Heated Altercation During Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans' Match; Viral Video

Jason Roy and Iftikhar Ahmed engage in heated exchange | Credits: Twitter

Quetta Gladiators' batter Jason Roy and Multan Sultans' all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed were engaged in a heated verbal altercation during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 match at National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday, March 12.

The incident took place in the 3rd over of the Quetta Gladiators' run-chase when Jason Roy was trapped with LBW by Multan Sultans' pacer David Willey. In a viral video, Roy can be seen walking towards his batting partner Saud Shakeel to discuss whether to take DRS after he was given out by the umpire.

However, Iftikhar Ahmed said something to English batter while joining the team's wicket celebration. Jason Roy got into altercation with Ahmed and two were separated from Multan Sultans' players. But, Roy couldn't take the DRS for his LBW as it got timed out due to argument with Iftikhar Ahmed. Eventually, Jason Roy had to back to pavilion after just three runs.

heat moments between iftikhar chachu and jason roy pic.twitter.com/S4crrtBz1t — Babarfied (@THORthayaar) March 12, 2024

Quetta Gladiators were chasing the target of 185 set by Multan Sultans. However, Gladiators were bundled out for 106 in 15.5 overs. Omair Yousuf (37) was the only player for Quetta Gladiators to score more than 20 runs as the second-best score was 16 off 14 balls by Khawaja Nafay.

Mohammad Rizwan, Johnson Charles, David Willey and Usama Mir were instrumental in Multan Sultans' victory over Gladiators. Rizwan (69*) and Charles (53) half-centuries ensured Sultans post a defendable target on the board while Willey and Usama picked three wickets each to help the team win by a margin of 79 runs.