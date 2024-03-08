 PSL 9: Shadab Khan And Shan Masood Involved In Heated Exchange Over DRS Usage; Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPSL 9: Shadab Khan And Shan Masood Involved In Heated Exchange Over DRS Usage; Viral Video

PSL 9: Shadab Khan And Shan Masood Involved In Heated Exchange Over DRS Usage; Viral Video

Shadab Khan and Shan Masood were involved in a heated exchange as a video of the same went viral.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
Shadab Khan and Shan Masood involved in a heated exchange. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan and his Karachi Kings counterpart Shan Masood were involved in a heated exchange during the PSL 9 game on Thursday in Rawalpindi. Both indulged in a verbal war as the on-field umpire had to intervene, with the video of the same going viral on social media.

The incident, which occurred during the 10th over of the run-chase, seemed likely over the DRS usage. Shadab believed that Masood had run out of time for taking the DRS, but the latter had still taken it against Agha Salman. With Shadab objecting against it, Masood wanted the United captain to stay out of it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 2: Rohit Sharma Hammers His 2nd Century Of Series As Team India Eye Massive...

IND vs ENG, 5th Test Day 2: Rohit Sharma Hammers His 2nd Century Of Series As Team India Eye Massive...

PSL 9: Shadab Khan And Shan Masood Involved In Heated Exchange Over DRS Usage; Viral Video

PSL 9: Shadab Khan And Shan Masood Involved In Heated Exchange Over DRS Usage; Viral Video

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans' Keeper-Batter Matthew Wade To Miss Start Of The Tournament

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans' Keeper-Batter Matthew Wade To Miss Start Of The Tournament

Video: Adorable Moment As Kane Williamson And Tim Southee Strode Out To The Field With Their Kids...

Video: Adorable Moment As Kane Williamson And Tim Southee Strode Out To The Field With Their Kids...

WPL 2024, MI vs UPW: Deepti Sharma's Fighting 53* In Vain As UP Warriorz Lose To Mumbai Indians By...

WPL 2024, MI vs UPW: Deepti Sharma's Fighting 53* In Vain As UP Warriorz Lose To Mumbai Indians By...