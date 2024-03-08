PSL 9: Shadab Khan And Shan Masood Involved In Heated Exchange Over DRS Usage; Viral Video

Shadab Khan and Shan Masood involved in a heated exchange. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan and his Karachi Kings counterpart Shan Masood were involved in a heated exchange during the PSL 9 game on Thursday in Rawalpindi. Both indulged in a verbal war as the on-field umpire had to intervene, with the video of the same going viral on social media.

The incident, which occurred during the 10th over of the run-chase, seemed likely over the DRS usage. Shadab believed that Masood had run out of time for taking the DRS, but the latter had still taken it against Agha Salman. With Shadab objecting against it, Masood wanted the United captain to stay out of it.