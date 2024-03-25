Viral Video: Fans Call Hardik Pandya ‘Chapri’ On His Face At Narendra Modi Stadium After GT Beat MI In IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya copped jibes from the fans. | (Credits: Twitter)

Following the IPL 2024 match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a few spectators were heard calling Hardik Pandya 'Chapri, Chapri'. A video of the same went viral on social media as the 30-year-old all-rounder was walking towards the dressing room after the contest.

The crowd in Ahmedabad remained hostile towards Pandya from the outset as they booed during the toss. The seam-bowling all-rounder shifting base to the Mumbai Indians after leading the Titans for two years, including a crown in the 2022 edition, triggered backlash from the fans. Mumbai Indians' fans had also turned on him earlier, given he replaced Rohit Sharma as captain, especially since the latter led the Mumbai Indians to 5 title wins since 2013.

Fans Called Hardik Pandya #chapri at his face. This is real humiliation for selfish and arrogant #HardikPandya.#RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/ffnaYsFNyg — Villager Anuj Tomar (@Da___Engineer) March 25, 2024

To make matters worse, Hardik also failed with the bat, scoring only 11 off 4 deliveries, when he had the chance to take the Mumbai Indians home in the run-chase of 168. He also bowled 3 wicketless overs for 30 runs.

"It was one of those days" - Hardik Pandya

Responding to the 6-run loss, the 30-year-old said at the post-match presentation that Mumbai Indians lost some momentum in the final 5 overs as 42 runs were quite gettable. He also praised the crowd, stating:

"Obviously we backed ourselves to chase those 42 runs but it was one of those days when we see the score quite less compared to what it could have been in five overs, I think we lost little bit of momentum there. It feels good to be back because this is one stadium where you can enjoy and feel the atmosphere quite lively and obviously the crowd was full and they got a good game as well."

Mumbai Indians will next face the SunRisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.