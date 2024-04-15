Viral Video: Embarrassing Moment As Rohit Sharma's Pants Drop Down While Diving For A Catch During MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match

Rohit Sharma's pants came off while fielding. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma experienced an embarrassing moment during the IPL 2024 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Rohit Sharma's pants dropped down slightly while fielding as he pulled it up immediately after throwing the ball back.

The incident occurred in the 12th over of the innings as CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad struck one firmly to deep mid-wicket. Although the veteran opener reached there, but could not take the catch. With Rohit putting full commitment, his pants dropped a touch as the video of the same went viral on social media.

With Gaikwad on 39 when the catch went down, the CSK captain went on to score 69 and share a 90-run stand with Shivam Dube. However, MS Dhoni's 4-ball 20, laced with 3 sixes, proved to be most decisive in the match-winning total of 206.

Rohit Sharma's 105 in vain as Mumbai Indians suffer their 4th loss of the season:

The chase of 207 began on a promising note as Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan stitched an opening stand of 70. Nevertheless, Matheesha Pathirana derailed them, dismissing Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in his first over of the innings. The home side failed to gather the required momentum in the middle overs as Rohit also didn't get the required support.

The veteran reached his 2nd IPL ton in the final over of the innings with a boundary, but Mumbai Indians fell 20 runs short.