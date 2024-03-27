Viral Video: Chennai Fans Pay Rousing Tribute to Ravindra Jadeja At 7:38 PM Ahead Of CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Clash In Chepauk

Fans pay tribute to Ravindra Jadeja for his heroics in IPL 2023 Final against Gujarat Titans | Credits: Twitter/CSK Fans Official

Chennai fans paid a rousing and heartwarming tribute to Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of the team's clash against Gujarat Titans at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, March 26.

It was decided by die-hard Chennai Super Kings fans that would pay a tribute to Jadeja at 7:38 PM, just eight minutes into the match. The tribute was for Ravindra Jadeja's heroics in the IPL 2023 Final against GT, where the all-rounder hit a six and four to take the team past the finishing line and help CSK lift record-equalling fifth IPL triumph.

Aditionally, fans chose 7:38 PM to pay tribute to Ravindra Jadeja as the experienced all-rounder dons Jersey no.8. Jadeja has been donning the same jersey number for CSK since 2012.

There you go, this one for @imjadeja. Eyes on Jaddu at 7.34 but we did it as planned at 7.38 and Ravindra joined in with a Six 💛 ! #CSKvsGT #Jadeja #JADDU @ChennaiIPL @CricSuperFan pic.twitter.com/vdXPn0gWta — WhistlePodu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) March 26, 2024

Coincidentially, another Ravindra, Rachin Ravindra unleashed his onslaught on Gujarat Titans bowlers during the match as he displayed his attacking style of batting and accelerated Chennai Super Kings' innings from word go. The Indian-origin batter opened the innings with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and struck a four and a six off Umesh Yadav in the 2nd over of the Chennai Super Kings batter.

Rachin, who was bought for INR 1.8 crore by CSK at IPL 2024 Auction last year, played a brilliant knock of 46 off 20 balls, comprising 6 fours and 3 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 230