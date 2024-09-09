 Viral Video: Babar Azam Behaves Rudely With Fan, Pushes Away His Hand While Posing For Picture
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsViral Video: Babar Azam Behaves Rudely With Fan, Pushes Away His Hand While Posing For Picture

Viral Video: Babar Azam Behaves Rudely With Fan, Pushes Away His Hand While Posing For Picture

Babar Azam was seen behaving rudely with a fan while posing for a picture as a video of the same went viral.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
Babar Azam. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam behaved rudely with a fan, who tried to click a picture with him. In a video that went viral on social media, the Lahore-born cricketer was seen removing the fan's hand from his shoulder as he was posing with Babar for a picture. The right-handed batter has copped plenty of criticism for his behaviour.

Read Also
'He Is Too Good A Player': Jason Gillespie Strongly Backs Under-Fire Babar Azam As Pakistan Stare At...
article-image

Babar has been facing widespread criticism even for his performances on-field, with Pakistan losing the two-Test series to Bangladesh on home soil in humiliating fashion. The 29-year-old had registered scores of 0, 22, 11 and 31, thereby dropping out of the ICC top 10 rankings for batters after a long time.

Babar will, meanwhile, play for the Stallions in the Champions one-day Cup as he hopes to revive his form ahead of the high-voltage three-Test series against England.

Babar Azam likely to be removed as white-ball captain: Report

FPJ Shorts
'Hamaare Liye Woh Ek Hasda Tha': Yash Dayal's Father Remembers Rinku Singh's 5 Sixes As Pacer Earns Call-Up For IND vs BAN Tests
'Hamaare Liye Woh Ek Hasda Tha': Yash Dayal's Father Remembers Rinku Singh's 5 Sixes As Pacer Earns Call-Up For IND vs BAN Tests
Mumbai: Western Railway Cancels Several Trains From September 16 To 27 Due To Non-Interlocking Work On Satna-Barethiya Line; Check Details
Mumbai: Western Railway Cancels Several Trains From September 16 To 27 Due To Non-Interlocking Work On Satna-Barethiya Line; Check Details
Luxury Real Estate Evolution: Modern Aspirations Shift To Smart Technology, Sustainability, And Wellness Amenities
Luxury Real Estate Evolution: Modern Aspirations Shift To Smart Technology, Sustainability, And Wellness Amenities
Delhi High Court To Hear St. Stephen's Appeals Tomorrow Following Decision In Favor Of DU
Delhi High Court To Hear St. Stephen's Appeals Tomorrow Following Decision In Favor Of DU

With Babar overseeing Pakistan's disappointing T20 World Cup 2024 campaign as they failed to make it beyond the group stage, his captaincy is in jeopardy. The right-handed batter had notably stepped down after the 2023 World Cup, but the PCB brought him back ahead of this year's showpiece event.

With Pakistan scheduled for a limited-overs tour in Australia in November, Mohammad Rizwan is likely to be appointed captain for the same. Pakistan's three-Test series against England begins on October 7 in Multan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Hamaare Liye Woh Ek Hasda Tha': Yash Dayal's Father Remembers Rinku Singh's 5 Sixes As Pacer Earns...

'Hamaare Liye Woh Ek Hasda Tha': Yash Dayal's Father Remembers Rinku Singh's 5 Sixes As Pacer Earns...

Viral Video: Babar Azam Behaves Rudely With Fan, Pushes Away His Hand While Posing For Picture

Viral Video: Babar Azam Behaves Rudely With Fan, Pushes Away His Hand While Posing For Picture

Video: Pathum Nissanka Hits Winning Runs As Sri Lanka Claim Their 4th Test Win In England

Video: Pathum Nissanka Hits Winning Runs As Sri Lanka Claim Their 4th Test Win In England

'We'll Never Come Here Again': Aghanistan Not Happy With Ill-Equipped Noida Stadium As Rain Washes...

'We'll Never Come Here Again': Aghanistan Not Happy With Ill-Equipped Noida Stadium As Rain Washes...

Jason Gillespie And Gary Kirsten Advise PCB Against Sacking Captains After Pakistan's Recent Poor...

Jason Gillespie And Gary Kirsten Advise PCB Against Sacking Captains After Pakistan's Recent Poor...