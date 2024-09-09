Viral Video: Babar Azam Behaves Rudely With Fan, Pushes Away His Hand While Posing For Picture

Babar Azam. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam behaved rudely with a fan, who tried to click a picture with him. In a video that went viral on social media, the Lahore-born cricketer was seen removing the fan's hand from his shoulder as he was posing with Babar for a picture. The right-handed batter has copped plenty of criticism for his behaviour.

Babar has been facing widespread criticism even for his performances on-field, with Pakistan losing the two-Test series to Bangladesh on home soil in humiliating fashion. The 29-year-old had registered scores of 0, 22, 11 and 31, thereby dropping out of the ICC top 10 rankings for batters after a long time.

Babar will, meanwhile, play for the Stallions in the Champions one-day Cup as he hopes to revive his form ahead of the high-voltage three-Test series against England.

Performance 0



Attitude 💯



Babar Azam for you 😁 pic.twitter.com/uA5qoMVB54 — Asad Sultan (@sultanawan143) September 9, 2024

Babar Azam likely to be removed as white-ball captain: Report

With Babar overseeing Pakistan's disappointing T20 World Cup 2024 campaign as they failed to make it beyond the group stage, his captaincy is in jeopardy. The right-handed batter had notably stepped down after the 2023 World Cup, but the PCB brought him back ahead of this year's showpiece event.

With Pakistan scheduled for a limited-overs tour in Australia in November, Mohammad Rizwan is likely to be appointed captain for the same. Pakistan's three-Test series against England begins on October 7 in Multan.