Viral Video: Andhra's Vamshhi Krrishna Hits 6 Sixes In An Over vs Railways Spinner In Col CK Nayudu Trophy 2024

A historic feat was witnessed in the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy 2024 on Wednesday when Andhra Pradesh batter Vamshhi Krrishna smashed 6 sixes in an over against Railways.

Krrishna sent the ball six times over the ropes in succession against spinner Damandeep Singh. The 22-year-old scored 110 runs off 64 balls in the match played in Kadapa.

Despite Krrishna's outstanding performance, Railways took the lead, amassing an impressive 865/9 in the first innings.

Vamshhi Krrishna, gaining recognition for his ability to decimate bowling attacks and score rapidly, continues to make waves as one of the most promising talents in domestic cricket from Andhra Pradesh.