'Viral Reel Bana Rahe Ho Aaj Kal': Fans Poke Fun At Rinku Singh After Practice Session Ahead Of IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Game; Video

Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav (R). | (Credits: X)

A few fans were seen poking fun at Indian cricketer Rinku Singh following a practice session ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 bout against Bangladesh over making reels. In a video surfaced on social media, the fan was heard saying, 'Viral reel bana rahe ho aaj kal' as Rinku laughed at it.

The comment from the fan came over the reel the left-handed batter's recent reel with teammate Kuldeep Yadav going viral as he asked him '10 waala biscuit ka packet kitne ka hai ji?' (How much does the biscuit of Rs.10 cost?) Fans were seen poking fun at Rinku over it as Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav was also seen in the video.

"Viral reel bana rahe ho" (You've been making plenty of viral reels of late.)

Team India start as strong favourites against Bangladesh

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will start as strong favourites against Bangladesh in the Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Given India's form and the multi-faceted players at their disposal, they will fancy beating Bangladesh and sealing their spot in the final on September 28 in Dubai.

Suryakumar Yadav and co. are the only undefeated side thus far, beating Pakistan twice and winning once each against Oman and UAE. Bangladesh will have some confidence after beating Sri Lanka by four wickets in their opening game of Super 4 but toppling the mighty Indian side will be a different ball-game. India also have a strong record against Bangladesh in the format, winning 16 out of 17 T20Is.

Despite Jasprit Bumrah's struggles in the previous game against Pakistan, India are likely to stick with him and go with an unchanged side.