 'Viral Reel Bana Rahe Ho Aaj Kal': Fans Poke Fun At Rinku Singh After Practice Session Ahead Of IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Game; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Viral Reel Bana Rahe Ho Aaj Kal': Fans Poke Fun At Rinku Singh After Practice Session Ahead Of IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Game; Video

'Viral Reel Bana Rahe Ho Aaj Kal': Fans Poke Fun At Rinku Singh After Practice Session Ahead Of IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Game; Video

A few fans were seen poking fun at Indian cricketer Rinku Singh following a practice session ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 bout against Bangladesh over making reels. In a video surfaced on social media, the fan was heard saying, 'Viral reel bana rahe ho aaj kal' as Rinku laughed at it.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav (R). | (Credits: X)

A few fans were seen poking fun at Indian cricketer Rinku Singh following a practice session ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 bout against Bangladesh over making reels. In a video surfaced on social media, the fan was heard saying, 'Viral reel bana rahe ho aaj kal' as Rinku laughed at it.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2025: After Haris Rauf, Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf's '6-0' Gesture Adds Fuel To Ind Vs Pak...
article-image

The comment from the fan came over the reel the left-handed batter's recent reel with teammate Kuldeep Yadav going viral as he asked him '10 waala biscuit ka packet kitne ka hai ji?' (How much does the biscuit of Rs.10 cost?) Fans were seen poking fun at Rinku over it as Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav was also seen in the video.

Watch the below clip as the fan says:

"Viral reel bana rahe ho" (You've been making plenty of viral reels of late.)

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Protesters Demanding Statehood For Ladakh Vandalise And Set BJP Office Ablaze In Leh
VIDEO: Protesters Demanding Statehood For Ladakh Vandalise And Set BJP Office Ablaze In Leh
Pune Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Arrests 22-Year-Old Criminal Flaunting Pistol In Kasba Peth
Pune Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Arrests 22-Year-Old Criminal Flaunting Pistol In Kasba Peth
Learning Beyond Books: Latur Shelter Home Uses Art On Walls To Inspire Young Learners
Learning Beyond Books: Latur Shelter Home Uses Art On Walls To Inspire Young Learners
Karnataka CID Moves High Court To Remove Immunity Of BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraju In Rowdy Sheeter Murder Case
Karnataka CID Moves High Court To Remove Immunity Of BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraju In Rowdy Sheeter Murder Case

Team India start as strong favourites against Bangladesh

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will start as strong favourites against Bangladesh in the Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Given India's form and the multi-faceted players at their disposal, they will fancy beating Bangladesh and sealing their spot in the final on September 28 in Dubai.

Suryakumar Yadav and co. are the only undefeated side thus far, beating Pakistan twice and winning once each against Oman and UAE. Bangladesh will have some confidence after beating Sri Lanka by four wickets in their opening game of Super 4 but toppling the mighty Indian side will be a different ball-game. India also have a strong record against Bangladesh in the format, winning 16 out of 17 T20Is.

Despite Jasprit Bumrah's struggles in the previous game against Pakistan, India are likely to stick with him and go with an unchanged side.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Virat Ko Pata Tha Isse Kaise Garam Karna Hai': Ishant Sharma Recalls Getting Banned After Heated...

'Virat Ko Pata Tha Isse Kaise Garam Karna Hai': Ishant Sharma Recalls Getting Banned After Heated...

'Viral Reel Bana Rahe Ho Aaj Kal': Fans Poke Fun At Rinku Singh After Practice Session Ahead Of IND...

'Viral Reel Bana Rahe Ho Aaj Kal': Fans Poke Fun At Rinku Singh After Practice Session Ahead Of IND...

‘Woh Darubaz Ex-Coach Se..’: Netizens Target Ravi Shastri Over Gautam Gambhir’s 10 Sprints...

‘Woh Darubaz Ex-Coach Se..’: Netizens Target Ravi Shastri Over Gautam Gambhir’s 10 Sprints...

'Beating Pakistan On Regular Basis Started...': Irfan Pathan Takes Subtle Jibe At Arch Rivals While...

'Beating Pakistan On Regular Basis Started...': Irfan Pathan Takes Subtle Jibe At Arch Rivals While...

Ravichandran Ashwin Set To Join Sydney Thunder In BBL, Will Team Up With Pakistan's Shadab Khan:...

Ravichandran Ashwin Set To Join Sydney Thunder In BBL, Will Team Up With Pakistan's Shadab Khan:...