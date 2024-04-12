Viral Pic: Rishabh Pant Involved In Animated Chat With On-Field Umpire Over DRS Review In LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Clash

Rishabh Pant's heated argument with the umpire. | (Credits: Screengrab)

An animated chat transpired between Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant and the on-field umpire during the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana International Stadium. The discussion between Pant and the umpire was over a wide call that the visiting captain seemed to argue about not taking the DRS.

The incident occurred in the 4th over of the innings bowled by Khaleel Ahmed as the left-arm seamer sent down a wide. While Pant had signalled for the review, he seemed to not be looking at the umpire while doing that. Nevertheless, the on-field umpire sent it upstairs and the Capitals ended up losing the review. With the Capitals losing their review, Pant had a long chat with umpire Yeshwant Barde.