IPL 2024, MI vs RCB: Interesting Moments From The Match 26 As Hardik Pandya & Co Earn 2nd Win On Trot

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 12, 2024
Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Madhwal provided an early breakthrough for MI by dismissing Virat Kohli and Will Jacks, respectively
Bumrah's wicket of Kohli sent the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium into a frenzy. Kohli walked back to the dressing after scoring just 3 runs off 9 balls
Rajat Patidar was at his best as he played a brilliant knock of 50 off 26 balls at a strike rate of 192.31
Faf du Plessis recorded his fifty of the IPL season as he scored 61 off 40 balls
MI wicketekeeper Ishan Kishan teases RCB skipper Faf du Plessis after he was hit on abdomen guard
Dinesh Karthik once donned the role of a finisher as he played a brilliant cameo knock of 53 off 23 balls to help post a total of 196/8
Jasprit Bumrah led Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack by scalping five wickets while conceding just 21 runs with an economy rate
Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma gave Mumbai Indians' a blazing start to their run-chase and raced the team to 100-run mark in the ninth over
Ishan Kishan led Mumbai Indians' batting at the top and scored a brilliant 69 off 34 balls at a strike rate of 202
Suryakumar Yadav got back to his groove as he displayed his flamboyant batting and scored 52 off 19 balls
Virta Kohli's sportsmanhsip spirit was on display when he asked the crowd not to boo Hardik Pandya when MI captain was striding out to bat. Kohli was visibly unhappy with the crowd's behaviour towards Hardik
Skipper Hardik Pandya chipped in with a cameo knock of 21 off 6 balls while Tilak Verma scored 16 as the pair pulled off 197-run target for MI
After MI win, Hardik Pandya received a warm hug from RCB batter Virat Kohli, who stood up for Indian team when the crowd was targetting through boos and chants
