 Viral Meme: Swiggy Trolls Royal Challengers Bengaluru After 3rd Loss On The Trot In IPL 2024
Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 02:01 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Credits: Twitter

Online food delivery Swiggy took a hilarious dig at Royal Challengers Bengaluru regarding their performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on a three-match winning streak after losing to Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. After posting a total of 183/3, thanks to Virat Kohli's brilliant unbeaten 113 off 72 balls, RCB failed to defend the total as RR chased down the 184-run target with four balls to spare in the final over.

Opener Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson were at their best as they unleashed their firepower to put Rajasthan Royals in a commanding position after an early wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Buttler played brilliant innings of 100 off 58 balls while Sanju scored 69 off 42 balls.

After their third successive defeat, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were trolled for not being able to defend the target of above 180. Swiggy too joined and trolled RCB with a famous meme of three snakes. The meme depicted that Bengaluru Benne Dosa and Bengaluru's Meghana Biryani are much better than Royal Challengers Bengaluru's performance in the IPL 2024.

