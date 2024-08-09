 Vinesh Phogat's Plea Against Olympic Disqualification To Be Heard In Court of Arbitration for Sports Today
The appeal of Vinesh Phogat against her disqualification from the Paris Olympics will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sports today at 9 am (Paris time), or 12:30 PM IST. The wrestler, Vinesh Phogat, is demanding silver.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 09:14 AM IST
Vinesh Phogat | Credits: Twitter

Paris: The Court of Arbitration for Sports will hear the appeal of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics on August 9. Phogat is also requesting a joint silver medal, as she was found to be 100 grammes overweight after winning the semi-final in Paris.

Hearing In The Sports Court

Senior advocate Harish Salve has agreed to represent Phogat at the Court of Arbitration for Sports. The hearing is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM Paris time (12:30 PM IST), and the Indian contingent is working to secure the best legal representation for Phogat.

Phogat Was Disqualified

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the final of the women's 50 kg freestyle category at the Olympics because she was 100 grammes overweight during the weigh-in on the day of the final. Despite announcing her retirement from wrestling, Phogat appealed against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sports. The Court of Arbitration accepted Vinesh Phogat's plea on August 8, and the hearing will take place at 9:00 AM local time in Paris on August 9.

Representation In Court

The CAS has asked Vinesh Phogat to appoint lawyers for the hearing, and the Indian government is working to get renowned lawyer Harish Salve on board for the case. The CAS has given a deadline for the appointment of lawyers, and the Indian camp is in the process of getting Harish Salve, who has previously appeared for the BCCI, among other big cases, on board.

Harish Salve will represent the Indian Olympic Association before the Court of Arbitration for Sports in the Vinesh Phogat disqualification matter. He will appear virtually at the hearing and has been briefed on the case. Vinesh Phogat made two appeals to the CAS, one of which was considered.

Vinesh Phogat's Olympic dreams were dashed despite her stellar performances in the Games. She defeated defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the first round but was disqualified before the final.

