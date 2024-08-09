 Top Lawyer Harish Salve To Represent Wrestler Vinesh Phogat In CAS Hearing Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTop Lawyer Harish Salve To Represent Wrestler Vinesh Phogat In CAS Hearing Today

Top Lawyer Harish Salve To Represent Wrestler Vinesh Phogat In CAS Hearing Today

Harish Salve, former Solicitor General of India and King's Counsel, confirmed to ANI that he has been engaged by the IOA to represent Phogat at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

ANIUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 07:36 AM IST
article-image
X

Harish Salve, a renowned Indian lawyer, will represent the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing on Friday, regarding the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics.

Salve's expertise will be crucial in addressing the legal and procedural aspects of the dispute.

FPJ Shorts
92,549 Microfood Processing Firms Get ₹ 10,000 Crore Under The Center's Scheme
92,549 Microfood Processing Firms Get ₹ 10,000 Crore Under The Center's Scheme
'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book Launch
'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book Launch
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket Issue
Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Nursery Teacher Assaults Central Railway TCs At Ghatkopar Station Over Ticket Issue
Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language
Pydhonie Murder Case: Wife And Lover Conspired To Kill Victim; Crime Discussed In Sign Language

Salve, former Solicitor General of India and King's Counsel, confirmed to ANI that he has been engaged by the IOA to represent Phogat at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The ad hoc hearing at CAS is scheduled to start at 9:00 AM Paris time (12:30 PM IST).

The CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle cases during the Olympics. This division is located within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.

Following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics final, Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling on Thursday.

In an emotional post on X, Phogat expressed her sense of defeat and gratitude, stating, "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness." Wrestling Federation of India President, Sanjay Singh, responded by urging Phogat to reconsider her decision.

Speaking to ANI, Singh emphasized that Phogat's announcement seemed hasty and suggested that she should discuss her retirement with her family, the Federation, and other sports officials upon returning to India.

He highlighted her significant contributions and performance in the sport, indicating that it would be premature to make such a decision in the heat of the moment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2-Time Olympic Medalist PR Sreejesh To Become Head Coach Of India Men's Junior Hockey Team After His...

2-Time Olympic Medalist PR Sreejesh To Become Head Coach Of India Men's Junior Hockey Team After His...

Paris 2024 Olympics: Arshad Nadeem Stuns Neeraj Chopra To Win Javelin Gold As Pakistan Overtakes...

Paris 2024 Olympics: Arshad Nadeem Stuns Neeraj Chopra To Win Javelin Gold As Pakistan Overtakes...

Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Announces Cash Rewards for Players and Support Staff Following...

Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Announces Cash Rewards for Players and Support Staff Following...

Video: Team India's Joyous Dressing Room Celebrations Go Viral After Hockey Bronze At Paris Olympics...

Video: Team India's Joyous Dressing Room Celebrations Go Viral After Hockey Bronze At Paris Olympics...

Video: Indian Hockey Players Bow Down To Retiring Legend PR Sreejesh After Clinching Bronze At Paris...

Video: Indian Hockey Players Bow Down To Retiring Legend PR Sreejesh After Clinching Bronze At Paris...