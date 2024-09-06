Image: X

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Friday hit out at the Indian Railways for allegedly issuing a showcause notice to Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia for meeting Rahul Gandhi and asking their stance.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital,Venugopal critised the Railways asking them to not do politics and demanded completion of formalities to relieve Vinesh Phogat

"This is very surprising. Vinesh got a ‘show cause’ notice from the Railway authorities on WhatsApp after she resigned from her post. What was the reason behind this? This happened after yesterday a photo of Vinesh and Bajrang came out standing with the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi which was amplified by newspapers and television channels. Is it a crime to stand with the LoP?," said Venugopal during the induction ceremony of Vinesh and Bajrang Punia into the Congress party.

What Did Vinesh Phogat say in her resignation?

Ahead of her move to Congress party the former wrestler had shared the screenshot of her resignation on her social media account. She was employed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with Northern Railways.

In her letter to the general manager of Northern Railways, Vinesh Phogat wrote "It is requested that I, Vinesh, w/o Sh. Somvir Rathi at present is working as OSD/Sports Northern - Railway in Level - 7,"

"Sir, keeping in view of my family circumstances/personal reasons, I am unable to perform my duties as OSD/sports. Therefore without any pressure, I wish to tender my resignation,"

She captione the post, "At this point in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of the Indian Railways. I will always be grateful to the Indian Railway family for this opportunity given to me by the Railways in the service of the nation."

भारतीय रेलवे की सेवा मेरे जीवन का एक यादगार और गौरवपूर्ण समय रहा है।



जीवन के इस मोड़ पर मैंने स्वयं को रेलवे सेवा से पृथक करने का निर्णय लेते हुए अपना त्यागपत्र भारतीय रेलवे के सक्षम अधिकारियों को सौप दिया है। राष्ट्र की सेवा में रेलवे द्वारा मुझे दिये गये इस अवसर के लिए मैं… pic.twitter.com/HasXLH5vBP — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) September 6, 2024

Vinesh Phogat reaction to joining Congress

On joining Congress, Vinesh Phogat says, "I thank Congress party...Kehte hain na ki bure time mein pata lagta hai ki apna kaun hai...When we were being dragged on the road, all parties except BJP were with us. I feel proud that I have joined a party which stands with women and is ready to fight from 'sadak to sansad'..."