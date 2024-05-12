Videos: Sunil Gavaskar Dances His Heart Out At Gundappa Vishwanath's Son's Wedding Reception In Bengaluru

Indian cricket legend Gundappa Vishwanath's son Daivik recently got married in Greece and the family hosted a lavish wedding reception in their hometown of Bengaluru.

Vishwanath's brother-in-law Sunil Gavaskar was also a part of the celebrations and was seen dancing his heart out with the newly-married couple and their families.

Vishwanath was also seen shaking a leg with his wife, son and daughter-in-law.

For those who don't know this already, Sunil Gavaskar's sister Kavita is married to Gundappa Vishwanath. The couple tied the knot in March, 1978.

Vishwanath was Gavaskar's senior in the Indian cricket team even though the latter is only a year younger.

Vishwanath, popularly known as Vishy, played 91 Tests and 25 ODIs for India from 1969 to 1983. He amassed 6080 runs at an average of nearly 42 with 14 hundreds and 35 fifties in Tests and 439 runs in ODIs.

Gavaskar on the other hand, played for even longer than Vishwanath. The former India captain played 125 Tests and 108 ODIs from 1971 to 1987. He scored 10122 runs in Tests at 51.12 including 34 hundreds and 45 half-centuries.

Both cricketers are widely regarded as one of the greatest batters produced by India. Both captained the country in international cricket, although Gavaskar has the lead here as well with 47 Tests as skipper compared to Vishwanath's 2.