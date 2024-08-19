Video: West Delhi Lions Captain Hrithik Shokeen Pulls Off Blinder To Dismiss North Delhi Strikers' Batter In DPL T20 Match

West Lions Delhi captain Hrithik Shokeen pulled off a sensational catch to dismiss North Delhi Strikers' batter Vaibhav Rawal in the third match of the ongoing Delhi Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, August 18.

The dismissal took place in the 16th over of the North Delhi Strikers' batting when Vaibhav Rawal faced Rohit Yadav's off-stump full-length delivery and smashed towards the mid-off area, where Hrithik Shokeem was himself positioned. Shokeen moved to his right and dove to full-stretch in order to take a sensational catch.

Shokeen's blinder left West Lions Delhi's players and the crowd in awe, as they erupted in applause. The video of Hrithik Shokeen's sensational catch went viral on social media.

After skipper Hrithik Shokeen opted to bowl first, West Delhi Lions restricted North Delhi Strikers to 144/8 in 20 overs. Akhil Chaudhary led the bowling attack as he picked 4 wickets while conceding just 20 runs with an economy rate of 5 in his four-over spell. Navdeep Saini, Hrithik Shokeen, Rohit Yadav and Shivank Vashisht picked a wicket each.

For North Delhi Strikers, Yash Bhatia led the batting with an innings of 37 off 28 balls, while Vaibhav Rawal and Vaibhav Kandpal scored 36 and 29, respectively. Only four batters managed to reach double digit figures, including Yash Dabas who scored 10 runs.

North Delhi Strikers were at 122/4 after Vaibhav Rawal's dismissal, but they suffered a collapse in their batting, losing four wickets in 16 runs and reduced to 138/8 in 18.5 overs.