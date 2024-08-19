 Video: West Delhi Lions Captain Hrithik Shokeen Pulls Off Blinder To Dismiss North Delhi Strikers' Batter In DPL T20 Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: West Delhi Lions Captain Hrithik Shokeen Pulls Off Blinder To Dismiss North Delhi Strikers' Batter In DPL T20 Match

Video: West Delhi Lions Captain Hrithik Shokeen Pulls Off Blinder To Dismiss North Delhi Strikers' Batter In DPL T20 Match

Hrithik Shokeen's blinder left West Lions Delhi's players and the crowd in awe, as they erupted in applause.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
article-image

West Lions Delhi captain Hrithik Shokeen pulled off a sensational catch to dismiss North Delhi Strikers' batter Vaibhav Rawal in the third match of the ongoing Delhi Premier League at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, August 18.

The dismissal took place in the 16th over of the North Delhi Strikers' batting when Vaibhav Rawal faced Rohit Yadav's off-stump full-length delivery and smashed towards the mid-off area, where Hrithik Shokeem was himself positioned. Shokeen moved to his right and dove to full-stretch in order to take a sensational catch.

FPJ Shorts
Rakhi Record: Blinkit Orders Hit All-Time On Raksha Bandhan
Rakhi Record: Blinkit Orders Hit All-Time On Raksha Bandhan
Mumbai: BMC Resident Doctors Continue Strike; Protest On Azad Maidan After Sion Hospital Medico Assaulted
Mumbai: BMC Resident Doctors Continue Strike; Protest On Azad Maidan After Sion Hospital Medico Assaulted
Hansal Mehta Says Stree 2 Is 'Not Sharp In Its Messaging', Rajkummar Rao REACTS
Hansal Mehta Says Stree 2 Is 'Not Sharp In Its Messaging', Rajkummar Rao REACTS
Zomato's Shares Touch All-Time High On NSE After The Launch Of A New Group Ordering Feature
Zomato's Shares Touch All-Time High On NSE After The Launch Of A New Group Ordering Feature

Shokeen's blinder left West Lions Delhi's players and the crowd in awe, as they erupted in applause. The video of Hrithik Shokeen's sensational catch went viral on social media.

After skipper Hrithik Shokeen opted to bowl first, West Delhi Lions restricted North Delhi Strikers to 144/8 in 20 overs. Akhil Chaudhary led the bowling attack as he picked 4 wickets while conceding just 20 runs with an economy rate of 5 in his four-over spell. Navdeep Saini, Hrithik Shokeen, Rohit Yadav and Shivank Vashisht picked a wicket each.

For North Delhi Strikers, Yash Bhatia led the batting with an innings of 37 off 28 balls, while Vaibhav Rawal and Vaibhav Kandpal scored 36 and 29, respectively. Only four batters managed to reach double digit figures, including Yash Dabas who scored 10 runs.

North Delhi Strikers were at 122/4 after Vaibhav Rawal's dismissal, but they suffered a collapse in their batting, losing four wickets in 16 runs and reduced to 138/8 in 18.5 overs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: West Delhi Lions Captain Hrithik Shokeen Pulls Off Blinder To Dismiss North Delhi Strikers'...

Video: West Delhi Lions Captain Hrithik Shokeen Pulls Off Blinder To Dismiss North Delhi Strikers'...

Premier League 2024: Manchester City Defeat Chelsea, Brentford & Aston Villa Off To Winning Start

Premier League 2024: Manchester City Defeat Chelsea, Brentford & Aston Villa Off To Winning Start

Video: Deepti Sharma Hits A Winning Six For London Spirit vs Welsh Fire In Women's The Hundred Final...

Video: Deepti Sharma Hits A Winning Six For London Spirit vs Welsh Fire In Women's The Hundred Final...

Recovering From Ankle Surgery, Mohd Shami Meets Nepal Team At NCA In Bengaluru; Likely To Play For...

Recovering From Ankle Surgery, Mohd Shami Meets Nepal Team At NCA In Bengaluru; Likely To Play For...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Mohun Bagan & East Bengal Fans Join Hands To Protest,...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Mohun Bagan & East Bengal Fans Join Hands To Protest,...