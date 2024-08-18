Video: Rishabh Pant Rolls Up His Sleeve As He Bowls During Purani Dilli 6 vs SD SuperStarz DPL T20 Match

Team India wicketkeeper and Purani Dilli captain Rishabh Pant tried his hands at bowling during the opening match of Delhi Premier League against South Delhi Superstarz at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, August 17.

Purani Dilli 6 suffered a three-wicket defeat at the hands of South Delhi Superstarz in the opening match of the Delhi Premier League T20.

After posting a total of 197/3 in 20 overs, Purani Dilli failed to defend the total as SD Superstarz chased down 198-run target with five balls to spare in the final over. Skipper Aayush Badoni (57) and Priyansh Arya (57) were the star performers for SDS. Sarthak Ray too contributed significantly with an innings of 41 off 26 balls.

When Purani Dilli had only 1 run off six balls to defend their total, skipper Rishabh Pant himself brought into the attack in the final over and gave away one run that was required for SD Superstarz required to win the match.