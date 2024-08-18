 Video: Rishabh Pant Rolls Up His Sleeve As He Bowls During Purani Dilli 6 vs SD SuperStarz DPL T20 Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Rishabh Pant Rolls Up His Sleeve As He Bowls During Purani Dilli 6 vs SD SuperStarz DPL T20 Match

Video: Rishabh Pant Rolls Up His Sleeve As He Bowls During Purani Dilli 6 vs SD SuperStarz DPL T20 Match

When Purani Dilli had only 1 run off six balls to defend their total, skipper Rishabh Pant himself brought into the attack in the final over and gave away one run that was required for SD Superstarz required to win the match.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
article-image

Team India wicketkeeper and Purani Dilli captain Rishabh Pant tried his hands at bowling during the opening match of Delhi Premier League against South Delhi Superstarz at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, August 17.

Purani Dilli 6 suffered a three-wicket defeat at the hands of South Delhi Superstarz in the opening match of the Delhi Premier League T20.

FPJ Shorts
56% Of Fortune 500 Companies View Artificial Intelligence As A 'Risk Factor'
56% Of Fortune 500 Companies View Artificial Intelligence As A 'Risk Factor'
Mita Vashisht Recalls Reshooting Scenes With 'Nervous' Aishwarya Rai In Taal: 'Subhash Ghai Said My Presence Was Eating Up Hers'
Mita Vashisht Recalls Reshooting Scenes With 'Nervous' Aishwarya Rai In Taal: 'Subhash Ghai Said My Presence Was Eating Up Hers'
'Rich Gang': Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Buys Swanky Car Worth ₹1.5 Crore, Flaunts His New 'Whip' (PHOTOS)
'Rich Gang': Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Buys Swanky Car Worth ₹1.5 Crore, Flaunts His New 'Whip' (PHOTOS)
'Very Demure, Very Mindful' Trend Is Making Waves On The Internet, Here's How To Nail The Modest Fashion Aesthetic
'Very Demure, Very Mindful' Trend Is Making Waves On The Internet, Here's How To Nail The Modest Fashion Aesthetic

After posting a total of 197/3 in 20 overs, Purani Dilli failed to defend the total as SD Superstarz chased down 198-run target with five balls to spare in the final over. Skipper Aayush Badoni (57) and Priyansh Arya (57) were the star performers for SDS. Sarthak Ray too contributed significantly with an innings of 41 off 26 balls.

When Purani Dilli had only 1 run off six balls to defend their total, skipper Rishabh Pant himself brought into the attack in the final over and gave away one run that was required for SD Superstarz required to win the match.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Premier League 2024: Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Brighton & Newcastle Kickoff Their...

Premier League 2024: Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Brighton & Newcastle Kickoff Their...

Video: Exhausted Vinesh Phogat Faints During Felicitation Ceremony In Her Native Village After...

Video: Exhausted Vinesh Phogat Faints During Felicitation Ceremony In Her Native Village After...

Video: Vinesh Phogat Receives Grand Welcome From Villagers In Balali, Hugs Uncle Mahavir After Her...

Video: Vinesh Phogat Receives Grand Welcome From Villagers In Balali, Hugs Uncle Mahavir After Her...

'BCCI Should Mentor Her': Netizens In Awe Of Young School Girl Imitating Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling...

'BCCI Should Mentor Her': Netizens In Awe Of Young School Girl Imitating Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling...

Video: Rishabh Pant Gets Felicitated By DDCA For T20 WC 2024 Triumph During Opening Ceremony Of...

Video: Rishabh Pant Gets Felicitated By DDCA For T20 WC 2024 Triumph During Opening Ceremony Of...