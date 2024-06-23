 ‘Pocket Rocket’: Viv Richards Praises Rishabh Pant, Gives Best Fielder’s Medal To Suryakumar Yadav In Team India Dressing Room; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘Pocket Rocket’: Viv Richards Praises Rishabh Pant, Gives Best Fielder’s Medal To Suryakumar Yadav In Team India Dressing Room; VIDEO

‘Pocket Rocket’: Viv Richards Praises Rishabh Pant, Gives Best Fielder’s Medal To Suryakumar Yadav In Team India Dressing Room; VIDEO

When requested by fielding coach T Dilip to give a few words to the Indian players, Vivian Richards lauded the Men in Blue's campaign in the tournament but served a special praise for Rishabh Pant.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
Viv Richards with Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav | Credits: Indian Cricket Team Instagram

Former West Indies batting legend Vivian Richards had a special praise for Rishabh Pant after the Team India's win against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday, June 22.

The Men in Blue inched closer to sealing their semifinal spot with a 50-run win over Bangladesh. After posting a total of 196/5, thanks to unbeaten 50 by Hardik Pandya alongside vital contributions from Virat Kohli (37), Rishabh Pant (36) and Shivam Dube (34), Indian bowling attack restricted Bangladesh to 146/8 in 20 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav led India's bowling attack by taking 3 wickets while conceding just 19 runs, while Arshdeep Singh (2/36) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/13) picked two wickets each.

Read Also
'Khelne De Na Yaar': Rohit Sharma's Comments On Field Go Viral In IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024...
article-image

Apart from India's bowling, players displayed brilliant fielding effort throughout Bangladesh's run-chase. In a video shared by Indian Cricket Team on its Instagram handle, fielding coach T Dilip was seen announcing the contenders for the Best Fielder medal and invited Vivian Richards to India's dressing room to present it to Suryakumar Yadav.

When requested by T Dilip to give a few words to the Indian players, Vivian Richards lauded the Men in Blue's campaign in the tournament but served a special praise for Rishabh Pant.

“Panty, It’s great to see you back man…What you would have been through, we would have missed that. Great talent and exactly what you have to offer in the future." former West Indies legend said.

RIshabh Pant went towards Viv Richards to give him a hug and the West Indies called wicketkeeper-batter 'pocket rocket'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Pocket Rocket’: Viv Richards Praises Rishabh Pant, Gives Best Fielder’s Medal To Suryakumar...

‘Pocket Rocket’: Viv Richards Praises Rishabh Pant, Gives Best Fielder’s Medal To Suryakumar...

VIDEO: Afghanistan Players Groove To Bowling Coach DJ Bravo's 'Champion' Song In Team Bus After...

VIDEO: Afghanistan Players Groove To Bowling Coach DJ Bravo's 'Champion' Song In Team Bus After...

T20 WC Super 8: Naveen-Ul-Haq Takes Dig At Australia With 'Support vs Congratulations' Post After...

T20 WC Super 8: Naveen-Ul-Haq Takes Dig At Australia With 'Support vs Congratulations' Post After...

Video: Fans In Khost Province Go Wild After Afghanistan’s Historic Win vs Australia In T20 WC 2024...

Video: Fans In Khost Province Go Wild After Afghanistan’s Historic Win vs Australia In T20 WC 2024...

'ODI World Cup Revenge Taken': Fans Laud Afghanistan For Historic Win vs Australia In T20 WC 2024...

'ODI World Cup Revenge Taken': Fans Laud Afghanistan For Historic Win vs Australia In T20 WC 2024...