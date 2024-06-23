'Khelne De Na Yaar': Rohit Sharma's Comments On Field Go Viral In IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match; Video

Rohit Sharma speaking to his teammate. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is known for his hilarious comments, which have gone viral on stump-mic on multiple occasions, be it IPL or international matches. The Super 8 game of T20 World Cup 2024 between India and Bangladesh in Antigua was no different as a video went viral of him speaking to a bowler.

The incident occurred during the backend of Bangladesh's innings as all-rounder Mahmudullah strode to the middle with a massive job on his hands. With Rohit standing behind the stumps, he seemed to be telling the bowler to let the batter hit some shots, given he walked into the crease just now.

Hardik Pandya's half-century headlines India's match-winning total of 196 in Antigua:

Meanwhile, India's total of 196-4 in 20 overs is the highest T20I total at the venue as the Men in Blue flexed their muscles in the death overs. The top-order batters in Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant contributed some brisk knocks. However, the highest partnership was of 53 off 34 deliveries between Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.

Pandya, who chipped in 32 off 24 deliveries against Afghanistan, stayed unbeaten on 50 and got there in the final delivery of the innings off 27 balls. Tanzim Hasan was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking figures of 4-0-32-2.

The Men in Blue eventually won by 50 runs as Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh led a disciplined bowling effort.