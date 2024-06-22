 Video: Fired-Up Rohit Sharma Caught Abusing On Camera After Hardik Pandya Dismisses Litton Das In IND vs BAN T20 WC 2024 Super 8 Match
Team India captain Rohit Sharma was fired up as Hardik Pandya struck to remove Litton Das.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 10:41 PM IST
Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was caught cussing on camera after Hardik Pandya delivered the first breakthrough for their side in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 game against Bangladesh in Antigua. In a video gone viral on social media, Rohit Sharma was fired up as Litton Das holed out after hitting a six.

