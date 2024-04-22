Video: Virat Kohli Spotted Having Chat With Umpire Over His Controversial Dismissal After RCB's Defeat To KKR In IPL 2024 Clash

Virat Kohli in a conversation with umpire over his dismissal | Credits: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli was spotted having a conversation with the umpire over his controversial dismissal following the team's narrow 1-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, April 21.

Chasing a hefty target of 223, Kohli provided a great start for RCB as he smashed two sixes and a four. The talismanic batter had only a short stay at the crease as he was dismissed for 18 by Harshit Rana. However, Virat Kohli's dismissal became a controversy as he was given out off a waist-high full toss delivery by Rana.

The star batter was surprised when the on-field umpire gave him out and he took the DRS for the no-ball. Much to Kohli's shock, the third umpire upheld the decision of the on-field umpire. Then, Virat Kohli argued with the umpires over his dismissal and stormed off the field in anger.

Virat Kohli was so angry and furious with the call of umpires. pic.twitter.com/MljdlL1UHT — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) April 21, 2024

After the match, Virat Kohli was called by the umpire to have a conversation about his dismissal while walking back to the dressing room after the presentation ceremony. The umpire appeared to be explaining to Kohli about the rationale behind his dismissal, while the star batter was apparently discussing his batting stance when he faced full-toss delivery by Harshit Rana. The video of the conversation between Kohli and the umpire went viral on social media.

Virat kohli with the umpire after the match#KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/663ttDNs7t — 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrognxvirat) April 21, 2024

Virat Kohli's dismissal became a debatable topic as some sections of experts and fans questioned the umpiring decision while others believed that it was a fair delivery by Harshit Rana as the RCB batting legend stepped out of the crease