Video: Virat Kohli Receives Rousing Reception As RCB Players Arrive In Chennai Ahead Of IPL 2024 Opener vs CSK

Virat Kohli at Chennai Airport | Credits: Twitter/ViratGang.In

Royal Challenger Bengaluru (formerly Royal Challengers Bangalore) players made their arrival at Chennai Airport ahead of their opening match against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on March 23, Friday.

RCB players were assembled at the camp in Bengaluru and began their preparation for the upcoming IPL season. On Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore unveiled their new jersey during the RCB Unbox. RCB women's team received a warm reception from the crowd at M Chinnaswamy Stadium as the Smriti Mandhana-led side lift their maiden WPL triumph.

After the RCB Unbox event, players left for Chennai in the night. In a viral video shared by ViratGang.in RCB players can be seen coming out of the Chennai Airport and former captain Virat Kohli was welcomed with rousing reception by the crowd in Chennai.