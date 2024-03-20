Viral Video: Fans Go Crazy As Virat Kohli Speaks In Kannada During RCB Unbox Event In Bengaluru

Virat Kohli at the RCB Unbox event | Credits: Twitter/CricCrazyJohns

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s star batter Virat Kohli left his fans in awe after he spoke a few words in Kannada during the RCB Unbox event at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, March 19.

The stadium was filled to almost full capacity as the hardcore RCB fans welcomed their players ahead of IPL 2024. The Royal Challengers Bangalore men’s team gave a guard of honour to the women’s team as they clinched their maiden WPL title under the captaincy of Smriti Mandhana. This was the first major title for the RCB franchise in the premier league (IPL or WPL).

As the fans gave a warm reception to Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli lifted the mood of the crowd by speaking a few words in Kannada, a local language of Karnakata. In a viral video, Kohli said this is the new chapter of RCB.

“I just want to let everyone know, Idu RCB’ya Hosa Adhaya”, former RCB captain during the UNBOX event.

Virat Kohli speaking Kannada.



- "THE NEW CHAPTER OF RCB" 👑pic.twitter.com/KQWk4Wdab8 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 19, 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore unveiled their new jersey for the upcoming IPL season. The new jersey is completely different from the IPL season it has black with blue and made red and blue as the combination in the new kit.

Additionally, the franchise also changed the logo and rechristened their name from 'Royal Challengers Bangalore' to 'Royal Challengers Bengaluru'. It was reported earlier that the RCB franchise would be renaming their name by replacing Bangalore with Bengaluru.