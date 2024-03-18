 Video: Virat Kohli Joins RCB Camp And Begins Training In Bengaluru Ahead Of IPL 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Virat Kohli Joins RCB Camp And Begins Training In Bengaluru Ahead Of IPL 2024

Video: Virat Kohli Joins RCB Camp And Begins Training In Bengaluru Ahead Of IPL 2024

Kohli is set to return to action when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 opener in Chepauk on March 22.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli training in Bengaluru | Credits: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore's talismanic batter Virat Kohli began his preparation after joining the team's camp at MA Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 18.

Kohli left for Bengaluru from Mumbai on Sunday night and arrived in the city in the early morning. Incidentally, former RCB captain did a video call with women's team skipper Smriti Mandhana to congratulate her team for winning their maiden WPL triumph by defeating Meg Lanning-side Delhi Capitals in the final.

Virat Kohli has been out of action for over two months for the birth of his second child, son Akaay Kohli in London. Kohli missed the entirety of the Test series against England due to personal reasons, which was not disclosed by BCCI until Kohli revealed it.

Kohli is set to return to action when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 opener in Chepauk on March 22. In a viral video, Virat Kohli can be seen training hard on the ground and doing fielding drills.

Virat Kohli has been part of Royal Challengers Bangalore since the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008. He went on to establish himself as the face of the franchise. The 35-year-old was appointed as full-time skipper of RCB in 2013 and led the team in nine IPL seasons until he stepped down from captaincy duties.

Under the leadership of Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore reached four playoffs, including a Final in 2016, where they lost to first-time champions SunRisers Hyderabad at the franchise's home ground in Bengaluru.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IOA Dissolves Ad-Hoc Committee, Sanjay Singh-Led WFI To Regain Control Of Indian Wrestling

IOA Dissolves Ad-Hoc Committee, Sanjay Singh-Led WFI To Regain Control Of Indian Wrestling

Video: Virat Kohli Joins RCB Camp And Begins Training In Bengaluru Ahead Of IPL 2024

Video: Virat Kohli Joins RCB Camp And Begins Training In Bengaluru Ahead Of IPL 2024

'He's Going To Have His Hand On My Shoulder': Hardik Pandya On Captaining Rohit Sharma In IPL 2024

'He's Going To Have His Hand On My Shoulder': Hardik Pandya On Captaining Rohit Sharma In IPL 2024

MI's Road To IPL 2024: Can Mumbai Indians Emerge From Hardik Pandya Captaincy Row To Restore...

MI's Road To IPL 2024: Can Mumbai Indians Emerge From Hardik Pandya Captaincy Row To Restore...

'OMG!' R Ashwin Left 'Heartbroken' After Replying To Janhvi Kapoor's Parody Account On X

'OMG!' R Ashwin Left 'Heartbroken' After Replying To Janhvi Kapoor's Parody Account On X