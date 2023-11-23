Video: Violent Clash Erupts Between Rival Supporters During Argentina vs Brazil 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers; Shocking Visuals Surface

Visuals of violent clash emerges in the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers has been marred in controversy as the match between Brazil and Argentina saw violent clashes between rival supporters before the start of it. The high-profile fixture had to be delayed by 30 minutes as the Marcana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro witnessed ugly scenes, with disturbing visuals emerging on social media.

With the Brazilian and Argentinian players lining up for national anthems, the camera turned towards the stands as a section of rival fans exchanged blows. The local police officials could be seen beating up a section of Argentinian fans with batons and it did not go well with the tourists. By pointing at the violent scenes, Messi and co. decided to walk off the pitch.

Below is the clip of the violent clash witnessed at the Marcana Stadium:

INCIDENTES EN EL MARACANÁ | Así fue el ataque al hincha argentino que se fue en camilla ❌pic.twitter.com/vZwdXS8r8F — Clarín (@clarincom) November 22, 2023

Agora no Maracanã, briga entre argentinos e brasileiros. Cadeiras voaram. pic.twitter.com/xLKUEh9mdj — Isabelle Costa (@bellexcosta) November 22, 2023

Reports say that a woman named Maria Belem Mateucci allegedly made a racial comment against an employee of the company that provides services at the Marcana Stadium. The woman is one of the 17 supporters to have been detained in the Stadium's Special Criminal court.

Argentina pip Brazil as Nicolas Otamendi breaks the deadlock:

Meanwhile, the controversial fixture saw the tourists upstage Brazil by a scoreline of 1-0. Unlike the 2nd half, which saw many football, the 1st one witnessed a handful of fouls.

Brazil held possession of the ball for a reasonable amount of time, with star goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez also making a save. Nevertheless, Nicolas Otamandi found a way with a header to score a goal and make it 1-0. It was also the first time that Brazil lost a qualifying match on home soil.