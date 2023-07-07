WATCH: Emiliano Martinez Repeats Lewd Celebration Gesture During Kolkata Tour, Crowd Cheers

Emiliano Martinez, the goalkeeper for Argentina's national football team, captivated football enthusiasts in Kolkata during his two-day visit to the city. Martinez graciously acknowledged the chants directed towards him, which were reminiscent of his esteemed Argentina teammate, Lionel Messi. He even expressed his intention to return to Kolkata with Messi and the rest of the team to play there, bringing joy to the fans.

Among the various felicitation ceremonies he attended, Martinez was presented with a golden glove, similar to the one he earned during Argentina's triumphant 2022 World Cup campaign. During the ceremony, he replicated the gesture he had made with the trophy in Qatar, which had garnered both controversy and applause. The crowd in Kolkata cheered as he recreated the iconic moment.

Will return to India with Messi

Prior to that, the streets leading to the Mohun Bagan tent were filled with unrestrained elation as Martinez engaged in a series of activities. These included inaugurating the Pele-Maradona-Sobers gate and officially opening the Kolkata Police Friendship Cup in front of an enthusiastic audience.

Fondly known as 'Dibu,' Martinez was deeply moved by the warm reception from thousands of fans clad in the Albiceleste colors and Messi's No. 10 jersey.

"To see so many people cheering for you, and Argentina is a joy," he said.

Amidst the resounding chants of 'Messi, Messi' echoing through the stadium, the 30-year-old Martinez pledged to return to Kolkata with Messi and represent the vibrant Argentina team on the football field once more.

"This is not the end, I hope to come back to India to play with Argentina and Messi," he said, generating the loudest cheers.

"Now when I come to places like this, I realise the importance of winning the World Cup. Making people happy.

"I said I would come to Kolkata to see the culture, the beautiful Kolkata city. I'm really proud to be here today," he said.

