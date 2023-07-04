 From Daab Chingri to Mishti Doi: Here's What Emiliano Martinez Will Be Served In Kolkata
From Daab Chingri to Mishti Doi: Here's What Emiliano Martinez Will Be Served In Kolkata

Kolkata is known for being a football-crazy city but it's equally famous for the delicious Bengali food and various cuisines available for the people.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 03:49 PM IST
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is in India for a couple of days to attend several events in Kolkata. He landed in the city on Monday evening and was immediately mobbed by fans waiting outside the airport for the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winner.

Martinez headed to Mohun Bagan for the inauguration of the Pele, Maradona and Sobers gate at the iconic football club.

And Martinez will get to taste authentic Bengali cuisine at the JW Marriott Hotel where he will be staying for the entire duration of his trip.

Here's a look at the massive spread that will be dished out for the Golden Glove winner at last year's World Cup.

Beverage

Kancha Aamer Sorbot (Raw Mango Juice)

Lichu Lankar Sorbot (Chilli Litchi Juice)

Blue Lagoon

Water

Salads

Green Salad Platter

Diced Cucumber With Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Corn Capsicum in Vinaigrette

Assorted Lettuce

Water Melon and Feta Cheese

Tart and Canape

Keema Matar Tart (Minced Mutton and Peas)

Onion Bell Paper Tart

Aloo Posto Canape (Potato and Poppy Seeds )

Malai Murgi Vutta Canape (Creamy Corn and Chicken)

Main Course

Rice

Basanti Pulao (Flavoured Rice)

Luchi (Indian Flatbread)

Cholar Dal (Chickpeas Split Lentil )

Bhaja Masala Aloo Dam ( Spicy Potato )

Jhuri Aloo Bhaja (Thinly Sliced Potato Fries)

Dhokar Dalna ( Lentil Cake )

Potol Dolma (Pointed Gourd With Minced Fish fillings)

Daab Chingri (Prawn in Tender Coconut)

Ilish Paturi (Steamed Hilsa Fish Wrapped In Banana Leaves)

Chittagong Chitol Muitha (Chittagong’s Clown Knife Fish Nuggets Dipped In Gravy)

Saptapadir Abhinabha Mangsho (Saptapadi’s ‘Newest’ Mutton)

Kancha Lankar Murgi (Green Chilli Chicken)

Dessert

Aamer Chutney (Mango Chutney)

Khejur Aamshotto Chutney (Dates and Sweet Mango Poppadom Chutney)

Assorted Papad Bucket (Assorted Poppadom Bucket)

Rosogolla (Cottage-Cheese Balls Dipped in Sugar Syrup)

Pantua (Fried Cottage-Cheese Balls Dipped in flavourful sugary syrup, Bengal’s version of Gulab Jamun)

Misti Doi (Sweet Curd)

Lichu Lankar Payesh (Chilli Litchi Rice Pudding)

Paan (Stuffed Betel Leaves for Mouth Freshner)

