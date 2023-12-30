VIDEO: Vinesh Phogat Keeps Her Arjuna, Khel Ratna Awards On Kartavya Path Amid WFI Suspension, Stopped Before PMO

Vinesh Path walking towards PM Office | Credits: Twitter/Bajrang Punia

Indian woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat has left her Arjuna and Khel Ratna Awards on the pavement of Kartavya Path, leading to Prime Minister's office on Saturday, December 30.

Indian wrestlers, including the likes of Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat are in an ongoing tussle with Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) due to appointment of tainted BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh's close Sanjay Singh as its chief.

Few days ago, Vinesh promised PM Narendra Modi to return her awards as a mark of protest over election of Sanjay Singh as head of WFI. In a video shared by Bajrang Punia, The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games attempted to leave her awards outside the PM Office but decided to keep on the pavement of Kartavya Path after she was stopped by police on Saturday.

Bajrang Punia tweeted, "May this day not come in the life of any player. The women wrestlers of the country are going through the worst phase. #vineshphogat"

Vinesh Phogat wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi, stating that she would return her awards bestowed on her while expressing her disappointment over female wrestlers not getting justice.

Vinesh, alongside Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia led a month long protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh after female wrestlers accused him of sexual harassment.

Vinesh Phogat followed Bajrang Punia's suit of returning the awards

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia was the first one to return the awards, including Padma Shri as a mark of protest over appointment of Brij Bhushan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh as chief of Wrestling Federation of India.

Just like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang wrote a letter to PM Modi, announcing his returning of Padma Shri bestowed on him. The World Champion wrestler kept his Padma Shri on the pavement of Kartavya Path after he was stopped by police last week.

Following shock announcement of retirement by Sakshi Malik, Sports Ministry decided to suspend newly-appointed WFI body led by Sanjay Singh until further notice.

The Ministry slammed federation for conducting election in haste and questioned why WFI was functioning from tainted BJP MP and ex-chief Brij Bhushan Singh's residence.