Video: Rahul Gandhi Meets Wrestler Bajrang Punia In Haryana In Wake Of WFI Suspension

Rahul Gandhi and Bajrang Punia spotted in Haryana. | (Credits: Twitter)

Congress' Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, reached Haryana and met Bajrang Punia and other fellow wrestlers over the row regarding the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). In a video surfaced on social media, Rahul Gandhi was spotted at the Virender Arya Akhara in Charra village of Jhajjar district in Haryana as the people greeted him with utmost respect.

Charra village is home to wrestlers Bajrang and Deepak Punia. During the visit, Gandhi interacted with the wrestlers in the wake of their protests and the Sports Ministry's decision to suspend the WFI due to their failure to follow the requisite process. Beri MLA Raghabeer Khadaiyan also accompanied the ex-Congress President in his visit.

#WATCH | Haryana: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reaches Virender Arya Akhara in Chhara village of Jhajjar district and interacts with wrestlers including Bajrang Poonia. pic.twitter.com/j9ItihwVvP — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

According to media reports, Gandhi is also set to visit Rohtak later in the day and will be present in the wrestlers' arena, which is the Mehar Singh Akhara in Dev Colony.

Wrestlers take drastic steps after Brij Bhushan Singh's close aide becomes WFI chief:

After Sanjay Singh beating Anita Sheoran to win the WFI elections comfortably, a teary-eyed Sakshi Malik announced her retirement from professional wrestling. On December 22nd, Bajrang Punia relinquished his Padma Shri outside of PM Modi's residence as a mark of protest against the WFI. However, Malik also hinted at withdrawing her retirement if a new committee is found with a woman as chief.

मैं अपना मेजर ध्यानचंद खेल रत्न और अर्जुन अवार्ड वापस कर रही हूँ।



इस हालत में पहुँचाने के लिए ताकतवर का बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KlhJzDPu9D — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) December 26, 2023

Vinesh Poghat followed Punia's footsteps by announcing to return the Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards. When asked Brij Bhushan Singh for his word on the suspension of the WFI only three days after the election of new chief, he distanced himself from it, saying he has 'retired.