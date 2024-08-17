 Video: Vinesh Phogat In Tears As She Arrives In Delhi from Paris Olympics 2024 To A Grand Welcome
Video: Vinesh Phogat In Tears As She Arrives In Delhi from Paris Olympics 2024 To A Grand Welcome

Phogat's hopes of returning home with her Olympic medal was dashed after the Court of Arbiration for Sports dismissed her petition for joint silver medal following her disqualification from the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics due to overweight issues.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
article-image

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Saturday returned to India as she received a grand welcome upon her arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

