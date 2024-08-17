Video: Vinesh Phogat In Tears As She Arrives In Delhi from Paris Olympics 2024 To A Grand Welcome

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Saturday returned to India as she received a grand welcome upon her arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.
Phogat's hopes of returning home with her Olympic medal were dashed after the Court of Arbitration for Sports dismissed her petition for a joint silver medal following her disqualification from the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics due to overweight issues.
FPJ Shorts
When Farhan Akhtar Took Jibe At Abhishek Bachchan & Other Star Kids Privilege: 'Unke Liye Struggles Matlabh...' (VIDEO)
‘This Behaviour Troubles Me': Gajraj Rao Criticizes Hypocrisy Of People Sharing Vacation Pics After Expressing Outrage Over Brutal Incidents
Windfall Tax Slash By 54%: Oil Marketing & Producing Companies Share In Focus For Next Trading Session
Vijay Raaz Reacts After Being Ousted From Son Of Sardaar 2: 'Misconduct From My End Is I Didn’t Greet Ajay Devgn'