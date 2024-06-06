Video: T20 World Cup Official In US Fails To Recognise Dale Steyn, Teaches Him 'How To Bowl' In Hilarious Clip

A hilarious incident took place in the T20 World Cup 2024 recently when a volunteer/official of the tournament tried to teach Dale Steyn how to bowl in the nets.

A video is going viral which shows Steyn listening to the instructions being given by the official.

He tells the South African fast bowling legend to bend his elbows and deliver the ball to hit the wickets kept ahead of them on a turf wicket.

Steyn patiently listened to the man with a wry smile on his face and delivered a couple of balls, one of which hit the wicket directly without bouncing.

The official then tells Steyn that he has to make the ball bounce before it hits the wickets, completely unaware of who he was giving tips to.

The legend of Dale Steyn

South African cricket legend Dale Steyn is regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time. He bagged 699 wickets in international cricket across formats before announcing his retirement in 2021.

Formerly ranked as the world's leading Test bowler, he took 439 wickets across his 93 Tests.

Steyn was named ICC 2008 Test Cricketer of the Year and Wisden's Leading Cricketer in the World in 2013 and was number one bowler in the ICC Test rankings for a record 263 weeks between 2008 and 2014.

Steyn is currently in the US as part of the commentary team for the ICC T20 World Cup, which started on June 2 and will go on till the 29th of this month.