IPL 2024: James Franklin Set To Replace Dale Steyn As Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bowling Coach

Former New Zealand pacer James Franklin is set to replace ex-South Africa speedster Dale Steyn as a bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, slated to take place in

Steyn decided to take a break and pulled out of the coaching duties for Sunrisers Hyderabad from the upcoming IPL season. As per the report by Cricbuzz, the 42-year-old requested SRH for a break and is expected to return to IPL 2024, pending all the necessary arrangements.

With the Dale Steyn pulling out of IPL 2024 due to personal reasons, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been in the quest to find new fast bowling coach. However, it has been reported that James Frankin will take up the duties of fast bowling coach for the 2016 IPL champions.

At Sunrisers Hyderabad James Franklin will work closely with newly appointed head coach and former New Zealand teammate Daniel Vettori. The 43-year-old has a prior experience in coaching as he was the head coach of English County Club Durham and is currently serving as the fast bowling coach of Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League (PSL) since 2023.

Franklin will also get to work with some of the best in the pace bowling ranks at Sunrisers Hyderabad, including the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat and Fazal Farooqi. The SRH also have spinners lot of Wanindu Hasaranga, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed.