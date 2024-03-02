IPL 2024: Pat Cummins Expected To Replace Aiden Markram As SunRisers Hyderabad Captain

Pat Cummins. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

A change of guard on the captaincy level is expected from the SunRisers Hyderabad as Pat Cummins could be appointed skipper ahead of IPL 2024, according to Cricbuzz. The right-arm speedster was one of the most expensive players in the IPL 2024 auction, fetching an enormous ₹20.5 crore.

While Markram has spearheaded the SunRisers Eastern Cape to back-to-back titles in SA20, but failed to make a difference in two years in charge in the IPL. Although Cummins is also yet to accomplish notable things in IPL, his overwhelming success as captain in international cricket in 2023 could influence the think tank's decision.

The 30-year-old had a year to remember in 2023, captaining Australia to the World Test Championship and 50-over World Cup. He also made the Baggy Greens retain the Ashes in England.

Dale Steyn opts out of IPL 2024:

SunRisers Hyderabad will also have to appoint a new bowling coach as Dale Steyn has requested for a break from the upcoming season of the IPL. According to Cricbuzz, the former South African pace spearhead is expected to return to IPL in the upcoming season, pending necessary arrangements.

According to the report, the 40-year-old has notified the franchise of his unavailability for IPL 2024 as the Orange Army will make an announcement soon. The responsibility of bringing a new bowling coach now falls on the newly-appointed head coach Daniel Vettori. As a player, the Proteas speedster plied his trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Deccan Chargers, and SunRisers Hyderabad.

The governing council has announced the schedule only for first two weeks of IPL 2024 and will unveil the remaining itinerary after the general election dates are out. The 2016 IPL champions will open their campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on March 23rd at the Eden Gardens.