Video: Shreyas Iyer’s New ‘Twirl & Flip Coin’ Fails As He Loses Toss To Pat Cummins In KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final

Shreyas Iyer deployed a unique trick during toss. | (Credits: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer deployed a unique way to flip the coin during the toss in the IPL 2024 final against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, the move didn't work in his favour as Pat Cummins won the toss in the all-important title clash.

The toss has been a talking point in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league, with Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya also deploying a unique trick. As far as Shreyas was concerned, he took a spin as Ravi Shastri officiated it. The call from Cummins was 'Heads' and it panned out that way.

Cummins chose to bat after winning the coin toss, predicting the absence of dew on the night. Shreyas Iyer stated that he was happy to bowl first, claiming that this is a different wicket than the previous game.

KKR playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

SRH playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.

The Kolkata-based franchise have already beaten the Orange Army twice in this tournament and start considerable favourites for the tournament-decider. The Knight Riders also hammered the SunRisers by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1.