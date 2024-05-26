'Enjoyed An IPL match Without MS Dhoni Circus': Fan Unhappy With CSK Fanbase After SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 (VIDEO)

MS Dhoni | Credits: Twitter

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni fan expressed his disappointment over the behaviour of the franchise's fanbase after the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24.

MS Dhoni has a massive fanbase in Chennai due to his contributions to the Chennai Super Kings as well as leading the team to record IPL titles. The craze for legendary wicketkeeper-batter goes to the next level when CSK play their IPL matches at home venue. The fans often demand other batters to get out as they wanted to see MS Dhoni to bat.

In a video that was posted by Cricket.com, MS Dhoni fan, wearing SRH jersey said that he has immense admiration for the former CSK skipper. He highlighted how CSK fans make a mess by creating 'Dhoni Circus' due to obsession towards legendary wicketkeeper-batter.

"I am very sorry, but CSK matches have all been like a circus. I am a big Dhoni fan. He is amazing, a legend and a great player. But the fans have been making a mess out of it." fan said in a viral video.

"I have not been enjoying cricket. I have just posted on Facebook and Instagram, 'Enjoyed a cricket match in IPL season at Chepauk without Dhoni Circus." he added.