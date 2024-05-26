 'Enjoyed An IPL match Without MS Dhoni Circus': Fan Unhappy With CSK Fanbase After SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Enjoyed An IPL match Without MS Dhoni Circus': Fan Unhappy With CSK Fanbase After SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 (VIDEO)

'Enjoyed An IPL match Without MS Dhoni Circus': Fan Unhappy With CSK Fanbase After SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 (VIDEO)

MS Dhoni has a massive fanbase in Chennai due to his contributions to the Chennai Super Kings as well as leading the team to record IPL titles.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
MS Dhoni | Credits: Twitter

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni fan expressed his disappointment over the behaviour of the franchise's fanbase after the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24.

MS Dhoni has a massive fanbase in Chennai due to his contributions to the Chennai Super Kings as well as leading the team to record IPL titles. The craze for legendary wicketkeeper-batter goes to the next level when CSK play their IPL matches at home venue. The fans often demand other batters to get out as they wanted to see MS Dhoni to bat.

In a video that was posted by Cricket.com, MS Dhoni fan, wearing SRH jersey said that he has immense admiration for the former CSK skipper. He highlighted how CSK fans make a mess by creating 'Dhoni Circus' due to obsession towards legendary wicketkeeper-batter.

"I am very sorry, but CSK matches have all been like a circus. I am a big Dhoni fan. He is amazing, a legend and a great player. But the fans have been making a mess out of it." fan said in a viral video.

"I have not been enjoying cricket. I have just posted on Facebook and Instagram, 'Enjoyed a cricket match in IPL season at Chepauk without Dhoni Circus." he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Enjoyed An IPL match Without MS Dhoni Circus': Fan Unhappy With CSK Fanbase After SRH vs RR IPL...

'Enjoyed An IPL match Without MS Dhoni Circus': Fan Unhappy With CSK Fanbase After SRH vs RR IPL...

Video: Shreyas Iyer & Pat Cummins Exchange 'Friendly' Notes Ahead Of KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final

Video: Shreyas Iyer & Pat Cummins Exchange 'Friendly' Notes Ahead Of KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Powerplay Batting Is Their Best Bet Against...

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Powerplay Batting Is Their Best Bet Against...

ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I: Skipper Babar Azam Misses Mercedes Gift From Fangirl After Failing To Score 100...

ENG vs PAK 2nd T20I: Skipper Babar Azam Misses Mercedes Gift From Fangirl After Failing To Score 100...

SRH’s Road To IPL 2024 Final: Hyderabad Ride High On Batting Prowess Under Cummins

SRH’s Road To IPL 2024 Final: Hyderabad Ride High On Batting Prowess Under Cummins