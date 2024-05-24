 Video: Sara Tendulkar Completes Her Master’s With Distinction, Proud Father Sachin Pens Heartfelt Message
HomeSportsVideo: Sara Tendulkar Completes Her Master’s With Distinction, Proud Father Sachin Pens Heartfelt Message

Sachin Tendulkar penned a heartfelt message for Sara Tendulkar, who completed her master's with distinction.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Sara Tendulkar (R) completed her masters with distinction. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar hailed his daughter Sara for completing her Master's with distinction in Clinical & Public Health Nutrition, sharing a video of her receiving a degree on X. The 200-Test veteran wishes for Sara to have her dreams come true in the near future and the hard work pays off.

In the post on X, Tendulkar wrote by sharing that particular video and a picture of Sara with his wife Anjali:

"It was a beautiful day. The day our daughter completed her Master's with distinction in Clinical & Public Health Nutrition. As parents, we feel so proud to have seen all the work you have put in through the years to get here. It's not easy. Here's to all your dreams for the future. We know you'll make them come true. Dher 'Sara' Pyaar."

Sachin Tendulkar was part of Mumbai Indians' support staff in IPL 2024:

On the cricketing side of things, the 51-year-old was notably part of Mumbai Indians' setup in IPL 2024. However, the five-time champions had a forgettable campaign and will end up at the bottom of the points table when the tournament ends. Hardik Pandya, who replaced Rohit Sharma as captain before the tournament, copped plenty of flak in the stadiums before every game.

The 30-year-old all-rounder himself had a torrid campaign, managing only 216 runs in 14 matches at 18 alongside a strike rate of 143.05.

