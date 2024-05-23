 Video: Sanju Samson's Reaction To Yashasvi Jaiswal's Sloppy Fielding During IPL 2024 Eliminator Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Sanju Samson's Reaction To Yashasvi Jaiswal's Sloppy Fielding During IPL 2024 Eliminator Goes Viral

Video: Sanju Samson's Reaction To Yashasvi Jaiswal's Sloppy Fielding During IPL 2024 Eliminator Goes Viral

Sanju Samson was inevitably unhappy with Yashasvi Jaiswal's sloppy fielding during IPL 2024 Eliminator

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
Sanju Samson. | (Credits: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson was unhappy with Yashasvi Jaiswal's sloppy fielding to concede a boundary in the IPL 2024 Eliminator against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a video that emerged on social media, Samson was seen pointing to the brain as Jaiswal couldn't stop the ball that deceived him from going to the boundary.

Read Also
'They Came For RCB's Funeral': Netizens' Hilarious Reaction To CSK Fans' Presence During IPL 2024...
article-image

The incident occurred in the final over of the Royal Challengers' innings as Karn Sharma ramped a short ball from Sandeep Sharma. Stationed at point, the ball bounced in front of the youngster and spun away to beat him and go for a boundary. Samson was inevitably not happy and seemingly scolded the left-hander for his poor fielding.

"Really happy with the way we fielded, batted and bowled today" - Sanju Samson

Samson couldn't help but credit his bowlers for making it tough for RCB batters from the outset. The Kerala-born cricketer also reflected that Shane Bond and Kumar Sangakkara have also racked their brains a lot in making strategies.

"What cricket and life has taught us is we will have some good and some really bad phases. But we need to have the character to bounce back. Really happy with the way we fielded, batted and bowled today. Credit to the bowlers, they are always looking at what the opposition batters would do and what fields to set. Credit goes to Sanga and bowling coach Shane Bond as well. They've spent a lot of time in hotel rooms discussing these things."

The Royals will now face the SunRisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Sanju Samson's Reaction To Yashasvi Jaiswal's Sloppy Fielding During IPL 2024 Eliminator Goes...

Video: Sanju Samson's Reaction To Yashasvi Jaiswal's Sloppy Fielding During IPL 2024 Eliminator Goes...

'People Are A Bit Unwell': RR Skipper Sanju Samson Reveals Presence Of Bug In Dressing Room After...

'People Are A Bit Unwell': RR Skipper Sanju Samson Reveals Presence Of Bug In Dressing Room After...

Dejected Virat Kohli’s Picture Goes Viral After RCB Crash Out Of IPL 2024; Fans Compare It With...

Dejected Virat Kohli’s Picture Goes Viral After RCB Crash Out Of IPL 2024; Fans Compare It With...

Video: Retiring Dinesh Karthik Gets Guard Of Honour, Hug From Virat Kohli After RCB Crash Out Of IPL...

Video: Retiring Dinesh Karthik Gets Guard Of Honour, Hug From Virat Kohli After RCB Crash Out Of IPL...

'They Came For RCB's Funeral': Netizens' Hilarious Reaction To CSK Fans' Presence During IPL 2024...

'They Came For RCB's Funeral': Netizens' Hilarious Reaction To CSK Fans' Presence During IPL 2024...