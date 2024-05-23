'They Came For RCB's Funeral': Netizens' Hilarious Reaction To CSK Fans' Presence During IPL 2024 Eliminator At Ahmedabad Stadium

CSK fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad | Credits: Mufaddal Vohra Twitter

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans marked their attendance during the IPL 2024 Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered 4-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals in a crucial encounter. After posting a total of 172/8, thanks to vital contributions from Rajat Patidar (34), Virat Kohli (33) and Mahipal Lamror (32), RCB failed to defend it as RR chase down 174-run target with an over to spare.

Yashasvi Jasiwal led RR's batting with a knock of 45 off 26 balls, while Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer with scores of 36 and 26, respectively. Rovman Powell hit the winning runs and played an unbeaten cameo innings of 16 off 8 balls to the team achieve the target.

Amid the IPL 2024 Eliminator, what really caught the attention was the presence of Chennai Super Kings fans at the Motera stadium. A few fans of the yellow brigade were spotted at the one of the stands in the stadium and was loudly cheering for Rajasthan Royals during an all-important clash of the tournament. The picture of the same went viral on social media.

RCB defeated CSK in their last league stage match, achieving the qualification criteria of winning 18 runs or more to secure the fourth spot and qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2024.

CSK fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. pic.twitter.com/CluHZ99HEP — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 22, 2024

The netizens were surprised by CSK fans' presence at the stadium during the IPL 2024 Eliminator. Many fans took to their social media handles, especially X (formerly Twitter) and said that they were here to witness RCB getting defeated by RR as a revenge for Faf du Plessis-led side beating Chennai Super Kings in the last league stage match.

Here's how netizens reacted to CSK fans' presence at the Motera Stadium

CSK Fans want to give Farewell RCB 🤔🤔 — Chembiyan (@ChembiyanM) May 22, 2024

They are here to see RCB loss this Match — Hriday Singh (@hridaysingh16) May 22, 2024

They came for RCB's funeral bro 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/9T3bs8Mx8N — 𝙍 𝘼 𝙋 𝙏 𝙊 𝙍 (@Raptor_VJ) May 22, 2024

They are preparing for RCB'S funeral 🤗🤗 — Anish Verma (@anishverma1985) May 22, 2024

Lmao 🤣🤣😂 they came to take RCB fans together with them — Guhan (@TheDogeVampire) May 22, 2024

Enjoying RCB funeral 🥰 — Mintu Dutta (@duttamintu26) May 22, 2024

CSK fans came to see how badly will RCB be loosing to ight after they knocked out CSK in last game and they would be really happy that RR is winning. It would have been more crazier if RCB was to play Qualifier against SRH in Chennai as there would have been many CSK fans — Sports syncs (@moiz_sports) May 22, 2024

revenge lene ke liye ready hai...stadium ke bahar🗿🗿🗿 — CRICKET FACTS (@cricketfacts08) May 22, 2024