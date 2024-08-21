Video: Sachin Tendulkar's Reaction When Paparazzi Asks For Solo Pose Of His Daughter Sara At Eka Lakhani’s Engagement Ceremony

Sachin Tendulkar and his family at Eka Lakhani's engagement ceremony | Credits: Yogen Shah

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was quick to react when the paparazzi asked for solo of his daughter Sara Tendulkar at Eka Lakhani's engagement ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday,

Sachin Tendulkar and his family were among the top guests who attended the engagement of popular Indian fashion designer Eka Lakhani. Celebrities including Zaheer Khan, Siddharth Malhotra, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, Angad Bedi and his wife Neha Dhupia and others were also present at the event, making it a star-studded affair.

In a video posted by Instant Bollywood on its Instagram handle, Sachin Tendulkar and his family can be seen posing for a picture. While going inside the venue, some of the paps asked for a solo pose of Sara Tendulkar, to which the legendary cricketer responded by politely gesturing for them to calm down.

Eka Lakhani and Ravi Bhagchandka's engagement ceremony is a star-studded affair with many celebrities from the Bollywood film industry and cricketers have graced the event. The politicians including MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his family attended the engagement ceremony of the fashion designer.

Eka Lakhani is a popular costume designer, who has Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. The 37-year-old began her career as a intern for the movie Raavan in 2010. Lakhani's career breakthrough came when he signed up with the director Mani Ratnam as a costume designer for his films in 2013. Since then, she has established herself as one of the prominent figures in the Indian fashion industry.

Lakhani graduated from SNDT Women's College with a degree in fashion designing and then she spent a year at Fashion Institute Of Technology in New York.